This Rhode Island Coastal Town Offers Affordable Retirement, Scenic Trails, And Historic Neighborhoods

Providence and Rhode Island in general are often heralded as excellent places to retire. Kiplinger recently named Providence the fourth best place to retire in New England, and with so much going on in the area, it's easy to see why. However, the region has several different suburbs and neighborhoods to choose from, so picking the right one for you depends on balancing affordability and the lifestyle you seek.

West Warwick is one of those quiet residential towns, wedged between Coventry and Warwick, home of the seaside Buttonwoods Beach district and the state's biggest airport. While it lies very near the major cities and highways of the Northeastern Corridor, I-95 only barely passes through the city limits before forging the path onto Providence. Most of the town instead follows the meandering and quiet bows of the Pawtuxet River. West Warwick was founded in 1913, making it the youngest city in Rhode Island. At the time, it was home to many textile mills along the river. The historic buildings still stand today; some have been converted into lofts and apartments.

According to Niche, the population of West Warwick is about 31,000, while the city's median home value is just under $300,000, which is slightly below the national average. The site rates the city as one of the top 50 best places to retire in Rhode Island. Additionally, the cost of living is about 6% lower than the rest of the state, as per Best Places. Coupled with the town's convenient location near Providence and Narragansett Bay, easy transportation links, and access to big city amenities, the little community might just be a hidden bargain.