Florida's Dreamiest Luxury Glamping Getaway Offers Riverside Beauty, Starry Skies, And Rustic Charm
There's nothing quite like getting outdoors, immersing yourself in the fresh air and surrounding nature. But if sleeping on the ground is not exactly your idea of fun, glamping — aka glamorous camping — may be your best bet. One example is the Peace River Oaks resort in Bowling Green, Florida. Nestled along the gently-flowing river sits 10 luxury tents all tucked beneath the soft Spanish moss of ancient oak trees. "There's a calm that settles in here," Melina Solin, owner of Peace River Oaks, told Islands. "The thoughtful mix of nature, space, and high-end amenities makes it feel like a true hidden gem."
Despite the remote location, these charming canvas tents come with plenty of pampered perks. No need to pack sleeping bags or coolers since each tent features memory foam mattresses and compact retro fridges. Caffeine addicts will love the Keurig coffee makers and active guests can stay hydrated with their own personal water cooler. No need to completely unplug either thanks to the free Wi-Fi, smart TV, and electrical outlets. Each room sleeps up to five adults with one queen bed, one full bed, plus an overhead twin bunk.
Step outside your tent onto an elevated screened porch to sip coffee and listen to the soothing sounds of the river. At night, indulge in some stargazing while relaxing in your Adirondack chairs by the fire pit. Although the amenities may be high-end, the rates are still affordable. Sunday through Thursday night stays cost $150 per night while Fridays and Saturdays are $190. A one-time $60 cleaning fee is also added to the total. For those staying at least two nights, you can upgrade the experience with a personal outdoor jacuzzi for an additional $30 per night. The resort welcomes your four-legged family members too, it will just cost you a one-time pet fee of $30.
Peace River Oaks has plenty of outdoor activities for all types of glampers
Beyond your tent lie 70 acres of activities to keep you entertained around the clock at Peace River Oaks. Strap on your hiking boots and check out the area's trails or pack your fishing gear to take advantage of the river banks that run through the campground. Feeling a bit more adventurous? Explore the central Florida wilderness with an ATV tour, a guided canoe excursion, or a family-friendly fossil hunt. If they've still got energy to burn, the littlest guests will find delight in the nature-inspired playground and sunset hayrides.
After a full day of adventures, treat yourself to some BBQ and beverages at the camp lounge. Either eat indoors at the bar top or head outside to shaded pavilions. The Lawn is a communal space topped with string lights that's perfect for a competitive game of corn hole, swapping stories with other campers by the fire pits, or taking in a family-friendly movie on the big screen. And don't worry if you forgot something, the General Store is stocked with everything you need including s'mores supplies and firewood. If you happen to run out of bug spray, there's a simple TikTok hack to help keep your camping experience mosquito free.
If you'd rather bring your own house on wheels, Peace River Oaks also has 43 premium RV sites. Complete with concrete pads and full water, sewer, and electric hookups, you'll be camping in style with the added bonus of watching the sun set over beautiful pastures. "The RV sites are thoughtfully spaced with natural vegetative screening to ensure optimum privacy, setting us apart from more densely packed campgrounds," said Solin. RV sites are $85 Sunday through Thursday and $95 on Fridays and Saturdays.
Peace River Oaks' location is ripe for exploration and adventure
Located 50 miles south of Lakeland, Peace River Oaks is roughly an hour and a half drive from both Tampa and Orlando's International Airports. The central Florida location is surrounded by plenty of options for extending your trip, too. Paynes Creek Historic State Park is just seven minutes down the road from the resort and has additional hiking and biking trails as well as birding and wildlife viewing opportunities. Horse enthusiasts may want to drive about an hour west to check out another off-the-grid glamping site called the Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo. It's an authentic dude ranch with Western-themed lodging options including luxury teepees and Conestoga wagons.
No matter what your trip might include, Solin said it's best to plan ahead and book early. "Especially for weekends and holidays, our unique offerings tend to fill up quickly." But if you get behind the eight ball in booking, don't give up. Instead, try this trick for scoring high-sought out and sold-out campsites.