There's nothing quite like getting outdoors, immersing yourself in the fresh air and surrounding nature. But if sleeping on the ground is not exactly your idea of fun, glamping — aka glamorous camping — may be your best bet. One example is the Peace River Oaks resort in Bowling Green, Florida. Nestled along the gently-flowing river sits 10 luxury tents all tucked beneath the soft Spanish moss of ancient oak trees. "There's a calm that settles in here," Melina Solin, owner of Peace River Oaks, told Islands. "The thoughtful mix of nature, space, and high-end amenities makes it feel like a true hidden gem."

Despite the remote location, these charming canvas tents come with plenty of pampered perks. No need to pack sleeping bags or coolers since each tent features memory foam mattresses and compact retro fridges. Caffeine addicts will love the Keurig coffee makers and active guests can stay hydrated with their own personal water cooler. No need to completely unplug either thanks to the free Wi-Fi, smart TV, and electrical outlets. Each room sleeps up to five adults with one queen bed, one full bed, plus an overhead twin bunk.

Step outside your tent onto an elevated screened porch to sip coffee and listen to the soothing sounds of the river. At night, indulge in some stargazing while relaxing in your Adirondack chairs by the fire pit. Although the amenities may be high-end, the rates are still affordable. Sunday through Thursday night stays cost $150 per night while Fridays and Saturdays are $190. A one-time $60 cleaning fee is also added to the total. For those staying at least two nights, you can upgrade the experience with a personal outdoor jacuzzi for an additional $30 per night. The resort welcomes your four-legged family members too, it will just cost you a one-time pet fee of $30.