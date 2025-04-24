A Sleepy, Sunny Resort Town On The Sea Of Cortez Has Seafood Tacos And Water Sports On The Beach
In comparison to some of the more famous spots in Baja California, the East Cape is often oddly overlooked. While the Spring Break and luxury travel crowds flock to Los Cabos for tequila on the beach and exclusive yacht parties, and boho travelers head to the eco-chic Todos Santos, the eastern coastline is an uncrowded, undiscovered haven. But despite being overshadowed by bigger names on the peninsula, the small towns of the east cape are well worth discovering. One of the best is the sleepy beach town of Los Barriles.
Located just down the coast from the blissful Baja beach town of La Ventana, Los Barriles is a charming fishing village with a delightfully mixed and buzzy community of expats and local fishermen, and is also one of the best spots for water sports anywhere in Baja California. Best of all, as an underrated gem, it avoids the tourist crowds even during high season, making it an ideal place to escape from the chaos and noise of somewhere like Cabo San Lucas.
Los Barriles sits overlooking the sparkling Sea of Cortez, about halfway between San Jose del Cabo and La Paz. It is a breezy 43 miles from Los Cabos International Airport, driveable in about an hour. However, the most adventurous explorers might enjoy hiring a 4x4 and taking the East Cape Way, a glorious route that hugs the shore, twisting and turning along a rocky track with breathtaking sea views. La Paz International Airport is a little further away, but still reachable by car in around an hour and 45 minutes.
Whale watching, windsurfing, and sport fishing in Los Barriles
For such a laid-back, under-the-radar spot, Los Barriles punches well above its weight in terms of things to do. For starters, it has a glorious beach running the length of town, a pristine stretch of sugar-soft sand that is regularly bathed in the unbeatable pastel pink sunrises this tiny town offers. The main attractions of Los Barriles all revolve around the sea. It is a world-class fishing destination, with jacks, roosterfish, and even marlin teeming in the waters. Plenty of sport fishing charters are available to take you into deeper waters on the hunt for larger snapper and grouper.
The beach is also a truly stunning spot for water sports, with ideal conditions for windsurfing and kiteboarding throughout the winter months thanks to the landward winds that roll in off the calm, warm waters of the Sea of Cortez. But it isn't just a beach town, as the rugged mountain landscapes that provide a dramatic backdrop to Los Barriles offer an array of wonderful trail running routes and ATV trails.
Los Barriles is also perfectly placed to allow visitors to explore some of the best and most exciting attractions of the East Cape. You can head north to La Paz to swim and snorkel with whale sharks in the protected refuge zone just off the coast or discover Balandra, Mexico's most beautiful beach. You can also head south along unpaved dirt roads to Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park for a breathtaking escape from tourists and some of the best scuba diving anywhere in Mexico.
Boutique hotels and beachfront seafood tacos
There is a large, vibrant expat and snowbird community in Los Barriles, and many, if not most, visitors tend to stay for weeks or months at a time. There are a ton of excellent vacation rentals and condos to choose from, as well as an array of lovely beachfront campsites for anyone happy to forgo some of their luxuries. There are also several RV parks, although these can be busy during the winter and are often booked up months in advance.
For anyone who is in town for less time, there are also some excellent short-stay accommodations to choose from. Hotel Palmas de Cortez offers a fairly upscale experience with a golf course and spa on-site, while Hotel Playa del Sol is right on the beach, with a pool overlooking the sea and a pickleball court on the property. Across the (usually dry) river in the neighboring Buenos Aires neighborhood, Hotel Los Pescadores is a gorgeous boutique hotel done up in traditional Mexican style, with impeccable service, a fantastic restaurant, and bar that is a local favorite (which can get lively on Friday and Saturday nights!).
Dining in Los Barriles is also a treat. During the day, plenty of easy-going taquerias line the main road parallel to the beach, serving fresh fish tacos and grilled seafood. La Gaviota and El Viejo are local faves, but look for anywhere that has a line or is full and follow your nose. For more upscale fare, La Casita is a surprisingly excellent Asian fusion joint, with a mouthwatering menu of sushi, ramen, and surf and turf, while the Bay View Bar & Grill more than lives up to its name with an extraordinary panorama over the waves.