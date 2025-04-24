A Sleepy, Sunny Resort Town On The Sea Of Cortez Has Seafood Tacos And Water Sports On The Beach

In comparison to some of the more famous spots in Baja California, the East Cape is often oddly overlooked. While the Spring Break and luxury travel crowds flock to Los Cabos for tequila on the beach and exclusive yacht parties, and boho travelers head to the eco-chic Todos Santos, the eastern coastline is an uncrowded, undiscovered haven. But despite being overshadowed by bigger names on the peninsula, the small towns of the east cape are well worth discovering. One of the best is the sleepy beach town of Los Barriles.

Located just down the coast from the blissful Baja beach town of La Ventana, Los Barriles is a charming fishing village with a delightfully mixed and buzzy community of expats and local fishermen, and is also one of the best spots for water sports anywhere in Baja California. Best of all, as an underrated gem, it avoids the tourist crowds even during high season, making it an ideal place to escape from the chaos and noise of somewhere like Cabo San Lucas.

Los Barriles sits overlooking the sparkling Sea of Cortez, about halfway between San Jose del Cabo and La Paz. It is a breezy 43 miles from Los Cabos International Airport, driveable in about an hour. However, the most adventurous explorers might enjoy hiring a 4x4 and taking the East Cape Way, a glorious route that hugs the shore, twisting and turning along a rocky track with breathtaking sea views. La Paz International Airport is a little further away, but still reachable by car in around an hour and 45 minutes.