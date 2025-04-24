This Bustling East Coast American City May Have Cracked The Code To Extreme Longevity

While Washington, D.C. is known for its historic monuments and the largest natural history museum collection in the world, it's also one of the healthiest cities in the country — and possibly a blueprint for longevity. According to a study done by research firm BestPlaces in collaboration with medical manufacturer, Medtronic, D.C. ranked as the top metropolitan area where the first person to reach 150 years old could live. In other words, D.C. has a promising outlook for long lifespans, thanks to the mix of its residents' fitness habits, access to healthcare, and strong community infrastructure.

The factors used to predict longevity by BestPlaces and Medtronic were social capital (family unity and community organizations, for example), health resources, community wellness, and eating habits. The study also accounted for gender and average life expectancy. It found that some of the strongest influences for longer life expectancy are social connections and wellness indicators, like physical activity and diet. Wellness figures aren't a surprising factor, and they support D.C.'s case — across the 50 states and D.C., it's one of two places that has an obesity rate under 25% (the other being Colorado), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The adult smoking rate is also low at 10.6%, according to the American Lung Association.

What might be more unexpected is the importance of social connections for healthy and long living. A research report published by the Public Library of Medicine found that people with stronger social connections had 50% better chances of surviving longer. In this regard, the city also excels with its many public events, spaces designed for building connections, and activities for adults on vacation in D.C.