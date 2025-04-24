Yosemite's Best Spring Canyon Hike Is A Less Crowded Trek Past Breathtaking Waterfalls

Ah, Yosemite: The jewel in the crown of California's Sierra Nevada. Millions of people arrive every year for the soul-satisfying hike up the iconic Half Dome, or to scale Taft Point for the some of the best views of Yosemite Valley. This wonderland of waterfalls and soaring sequoias has oodles of outdoors adventure up its sleeve. That said, hiking in spring can be tricky, since snow can persist well into June in the high sierras. That's where the trek to Rancheria Falls comes in.

It's a 13-mile route that skirts the edge of a large reservoir before diverting up a riverway to finish at its namesake waterfall. The whole thing takes place in the Hetch Hetchy area of Yosemite, often hailed as one of the best options for spring walking because it sits at a lower altitude than Yosemite Valley — one is at 3,660 feet, while the other hits 3,960 feet. On top of that, the trail passes through prime waterfall country, with peak flows coming in April and May.

To get here, aim for the Hetch Hetchy Entrance to the Yosemite National Park. It's around an hour's drive north of Yosemite Valley, and about 1.5 hours from the Gold Rush-era gateway town of Mariposa. Access to the Hetch Hetchy trailheads — Rancheria Falls included — is limited to daylight hours, so be sure you're out by the time the gate shuts!