Situated Between Denver And Colorado Springs Is An Underrated Colorado Town For Year-Round Recreation
Castle Rock isn't the only underrated town between Denver and Colorado Springs. Monument, which straddles Interstate 25 about 50 miles south of the capital city of Denver, is another overlooked Colorado gem. Just don't blink because you might miss it. Spanning less than 7 square miles, the small town may be dwarfed by its larger neighbors, but that doesn't mean it's lacking in adventure. Set against the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, Monument is an outdoor sanctum any time of year. Traipse along the seemingly never-ending hiking trails during the warmer months or throw on a pair of skis and hit the slopes in the winter — the town is your oyster.
Monument is located about 30 miles from the nearest major airport, found in America's "Olympic City" of Colorado Springs, which is also where you'll find the most accommodation options. If you want to stay in Colorado Springs, a European-esque bed and breakfast by the name of Rogers Inn The Pines is a solid choice for its gourmet breakfasts and prime access to the great outdoors.
If camping is your thing, Monument Glamping offers a variety of creekside tents for those keen on braving the Colorado wilds. Want something a little more luxurious? The company has shipping container abodes and premium tents for a more on-the-grid experience — i.e., access to running water and a private bathroom.
Adventure yonder in Monument, Colorado
Fun fact: Monument was originally called Henry's Station after one of the region's earliest settlers, Henry Limbach, who also served as the town's first mayor. But in 1871, years before its official incorporation, the town was renamed after a nearby rock formation towering just west of the community. So, whilst in the area, a trip to the town's geological namesake, Monument Rock, is an absolute must. Tackle the nearby paths, such as the nearly 3-mile loop Monument Rock Trail, to see the rock structure as well as the surrounding Pike National Forest.
See more natural wonders at the nearby lakes. Monument and two other communities, Palmer Lake and Woodmoor, make up an area known as the Tri-Lakes region, meaning there are plenty of water adventures to be had while in town. Granted, swimming is off limits at each of the three lakes — Monument Lake, Palmer Lake, and Lake Woodmoor — but you can still enjoy a fun afternoon of hiking, picnicking, or nature viewing.
Looking for more ways to fill up your travel itinerary? Hit the ice year-round at Monument Ice Rinks. Or stroll the town's downtown district, which is lined with various eateries, boutiques, and art galleries. Grab a burger or sandwich at Black Forest Foods Cafe & Deli, then head across the street for a sweet treat at Lolley's Ice Cream. Those of drinking age can sip on handcrafted moonshine at 3 Hundred Days Distilling, which also offers distillery tours and tasting experiences.
Go beyond the town's limits
More fun can be found just a short drive away from Monument. The Garden of the Gods, a city park in Colorado Springs that rivals national parks, is only about 20 miles away. Famed for its rugged red rock formations, you can explore this stunning site via trolley, Segway, and bike. You can also set out on horseback or take a guided walk along its trails. And if you're really up for a thrill, you can even go rock climbing for some more stellar views. Head west of the Garden of the Gods, and you'll run into Pikes Peak, another major must-see. Standing more than 14,000 feet above the ground, this summit isn't for the faint of heart. Make it to the visitor center at the top to see panoramic views, tour educational exhibits, and bite into a true summit delicacy: the Pikes Peak donut.
If you don't want to travel too far outside of Monument, drive out to the Cathedral Rock, another cool rock formation that sits about 10 miles beyond the town's limits. You can also travel back in time at the nearby Western Museum of Mining and Industry. There, you can learn about the state's incredible mining history and even try your hand at panning for gold. No matter how you choose to spend your time, you won't have to dig very deep to find something golden in and about Monument, Colorado.