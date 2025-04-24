Situated Between Denver And Colorado Springs Is An Underrated Colorado Town For Year-Round Recreation

Castle Rock isn't the only underrated town between Denver and Colorado Springs. Monument, which straddles Interstate 25 about 50 miles south of the capital city of Denver, is another overlooked Colorado gem. Just don't blink because you might miss it. Spanning less than 7 square miles, the small town may be dwarfed by its larger neighbors, but that doesn't mean it's lacking in adventure. Set against the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, Monument is an outdoor sanctum any time of year. Traipse along the seemingly never-ending hiking trails during the warmer months or throw on a pair of skis and hit the slopes in the winter — the town is your oyster.

Monument is located about 30 miles from the nearest major airport, found in America's "Olympic City" of Colorado Springs, which is also where you'll find the most accommodation options. If you want to stay in Colorado Springs, a European-esque bed and breakfast by the name of Rogers Inn The Pines is a solid choice for its gourmet breakfasts and prime access to the great outdoors.

If camping is your thing, Monument Glamping offers a variety of creekside tents for those keen on braving the Colorado wilds. Want something a little more luxurious? The company has shipping container abodes and premium tents for a more on-the-grid experience — i.e., access to running water and a private bathroom.