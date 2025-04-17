Nashville's Artsiest Destinations Thrive On This Beloved, Top-Rated Tennessee 'Instagram Tour'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that Nashville, Tennessee, home to one of the best airports for live music, is considered to be the ultimate getaway for country fans. From catching a show at the legendary Grand Ole Opry to celebrating industry greats at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Nashville offers a whirlwind of adventure for aficionados of this genre. If you look beyond the music and stage lights, you'll find that Tennessee's state capital is brimming with public art. This includes a collection of murals, further infusing the city with life and color. You can experience viewing these electrifying creations at the city's artsiest destinations with the top-rated Murals of Nashville Instagram Tour, available on Viator.

Featuring 4.8 stars and Viator's Badge of Excellence, guests will be chauffeured in a golf cart by a guide for the duration of this excursion. You'll be riding in style as you traverse Downtown Nashville and neighborhoods like The Gulch and Midtown. Along the way, you'll discover numerous works of art, stopping to take as many photos as your heart desires. "The golf cart mural tour was a fantastic and unique way to experience the city's vibrant art scene and get a closer look at some hidden corners of the area," wrote an individual on Viator.

Likewise, several other reviewers mention that their guides provided them with excellent insider tips and are more than happy to assist in taking photos. Whether you want to explore the city, capture memories, or jazz up your social media feed, the Murals of Nashville Instagram Tour has you covered.