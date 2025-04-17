Nashville's Artsiest Destinations Thrive On This Beloved, Top-Rated Tennessee 'Instagram Tour'
It's no secret that Nashville, Tennessee, home to one of the best airports for live music, is considered to be the ultimate getaway for country fans. From catching a show at the legendary Grand Ole Opry to celebrating industry greats at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Nashville offers a whirlwind of adventure for aficionados of this genre. If you look beyond the music and stage lights, you'll find that Tennessee's state capital is brimming with public art. This includes a collection of murals, further infusing the city with life and color. You can experience viewing these electrifying creations at the city's artsiest destinations with the top-rated Murals of Nashville Instagram Tour, available on Viator.
Featuring 4.8 stars and Viator's Badge of Excellence, guests will be chauffeured in a golf cart by a guide for the duration of this excursion. You'll be riding in style as you traverse Downtown Nashville and neighborhoods like The Gulch and Midtown. Along the way, you'll discover numerous works of art, stopping to take as many photos as your heart desires. "The golf cart mural tour was a fantastic and unique way to experience the city's vibrant art scene and get a closer look at some hidden corners of the area," wrote an individual on Viator.
Likewise, several other reviewers mention that their guides provided them with excellent insider tips and are more than happy to assist in taking photos. Whether you want to explore the city, capture memories, or jazz up your social media feed, the Murals of Nashville Instagram Tour has you covered.
What you get with the Murals of Nashville Instagram Tour
Hop on the golf cart and let the Murals of Nashville Instagram Tour whisk you away on an unforgettable experience. The journey begins at Joyride Nashville, near downtown. From there, your guide will transport you to destinations including Marathon Village, a historic 19th-century site and shopping center. Here, you'll find works like "I Believe in Nashville," a piece by artist Adrien Saporiti, and "Nashville Looks Good on You" from nashᵀᴺ. Both were named the best murals for selfies by The Tennessean.
Notably, the Murals of Nashville Instagram Tour makes a stop at "What Lifts You," which has become a city icon for tourists. Located in The Gulch, this piece by Kelsey Montague features an intricate set of wings against a black backdrop. This provides visitors who pose for the mural a mystifying and angelic picture-perfect look. In Midtown, there's the Mexican-inspired mural "La Catrina Gone Country" and more. Of course, this is only scratching the surface of all that you'll see on the Murals of Nashville Instagram Tour. Eager to immerse yourself in Music City's street art?
The Murals of Nashville Instagram Tour on Viator lasts about two hours and, unfortunately, is not suited for children under 4 years old or solo travelers since there is a two-person booking minimum. This activity is offered daily in the morning, afternoon, and evening, providing travelers with maximum flexibility. Note that it's fairly common to have to wait in line to take photos at the murals, so you should opt for an early morning tour to avoid this. Keep in mind that spring, summer, and fall are Nashville's busiest seasons. You can steer clear of crowds by visiting the city during winter.
How to delve further into Nashville's art scene
Nashville is a city that fosters creativity and inspires. Its murals are a defining feature, but they are only the beginning of what this culturally rich metropolis provides visitors and art lovers. That said, Downtown Nashville features some of the city's best attractions, including the Frist Art Museum. This institution's exhibits change frequently but primarily focus on displaying art by locals or those who represent Tennessee in their work. The Frist Art Museum, housed in what used to be a post office, is open Thursday to Monday.
While in Nashville, you might come across a spot that basically transports you to Athens. This is the Parthenon, which is open daily and located at Centennial Park. You'll undoubtedly be in awe of the facade of this structure, but the inside is just as memorable. This is thanks to the massive statue of Athena, the Greek goddess of war. Notably, the Parthenon has various nature-themed paintings by American artists, donated by art collector James M. Cowan in the 1920s. Additionally, you'll come across a number of galleries in Nashville, like Chauvet Arts in the downtown area. Open Monday to Saturday, it features five stars on Google with one reviewer describing their contemporary selection as "wonderful, beautiful, and varied!"
Nashville is known for its assortment of top-notch hotels like the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, a wildly lavish destination that features its own expansive village. However, The Bankers Alley Hotel Nashville, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is not too shabby either. This four-star establishment is known for tastefully decorating its rooms with art and even has an onsite gallery. On average, a night here will cost over $250.