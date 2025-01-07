The Wildly Lavish Nashville Resort That's A Destination In Itself With Its Own Expansive Village

When it comes to Southern cities, Nashville is one of the top-tier destinations. Situated on the Cumberland River in the heart of Tennessee, this city is well-known for live music, honky-tonk bars (that play live music), and Southern culture. It's also the home of the picture-perfect pink paradise known as the Dolly Parton Bar, as well as the Nashville Parthenon, which basically teleports you to Athens' most-iconic tourist attraction.

But there's even more to Nashville than all of this. In fact, one could argue that it's the entire reason Nashville is on the map. Before the Gaylord Opryland Resort was built in 1977, Nashville was seen as a "hick town" with "twangy country music." (Via The Tennesseean)

Thanks to the vision of the folks at National Life & Accident (the owners of the other iconic attraction, the Grand Ole Opry), the Opryland Resort turned Nashville into a premier destination for conventions and live events. Today, it's hard to overstate how much of an impact this resort has had and how much it continues to influence Nashville's culture today. Whether you're a fan of country music or not, the Opryland Resort is an ideal setting for a Southern getaway.