An Authentic Crabbing Adventure Is Charleston, South Carolina's Most Mouth-Watering Seafood Experience

Tia's enthusiasm and charm make her guests feel at ease, which sets the tone for the exciting dockside adventure that she has curated. Tia teaches different techniques to nab a crab, starting with baiting wire baskets, which, after waiting a while, are patiently drawn in with what Tia describes as a "tug of war." Visitors can also learn how to bait hand lines and dip the baskets, and perhaps the most iconic method, cast a net over the water. There's a trick to the throwing motion, and for some, it is surprisingly easy to master.

How hands-on you want to be is up to you, but it's a good idea to at least learn how to pick up a crab without getting pinched. Tia's candid nature and willingness to share also extend to the tale of what led her to the art of crabbing, along with her knowledge of the West African traditions that infuse Gullah Geechee culture. Reviewers on Tripadvisor loved that the "inspiring and motivating" tour also culminated in an opportunity to take their crabs to one of the several restaurants near the Charleston River that prepare your catch, such as the Charleston Crab House that cooks your crab with their hook and cook option.

The two-and-a-half-hour experience costs $125 if you book through her site, and that includes water, the necessary crabbing equipment, and bait. Alternatively, you can book a $140 tour with Tia through Airbnb called Let's Go Crabbing. You'll need to procure a saltwater fishing license from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources before taking either tour, though, and plan to wait three to five business days for it to arrive in the mail. Luckily, they don't cost much; a 14-day license is only $10.