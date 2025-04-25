An Authentic Crabbing Adventure Is Charleston, South Carolina's Most Mouth-Watering Seafood Experience
The Charleston River is a wonderful gateway to a variety of river-faring adventures, including kayaking, sailing, and dolphin watching. The scenic South Carolina waterfront and fishing sector tell a rich story about South Carolina residents and their culture, and locals show pride in their way of life with fun events such as festivals and seafood cookouts. One of the most interesting ways to take part in this unique aquaculture is by booking a Casual Crabbing with Tia tour, voted one of the 50 best outdoor adventures in North America, where you learn how to crab with one of South Carolina's natives.
Tia Clark was born and raised in Charleston, a popular city that blends European appearance with Southern charm, and being somewhat of a city kid, Tia never really hung out by the water. In fact, she never made it to the beach until she was 17. But after some battles with health, her Gullah Geechee roots began to call to her, and this ancestral heritage, which is steeped in the arts, spiritual practices, and food customs, brought her to the water where she would immediately discover that she loved to crab. Guests on Tia's crabbing tour experience a unique mix of crabbing technique, history, and dining that will leave them with the assurance that they have participated in something deeply cultural and have learned something entirely new.
Meet Tia and go crabbing with her
Tia's enthusiasm and charm make her guests feel at ease, which sets the tone for the exciting dockside adventure that she has curated. Tia teaches different techniques to nab a crab, starting with baiting wire baskets, which, after waiting a while, are patiently drawn in with what Tia describes as a "tug of war." Visitors can also learn how to bait hand lines and dip the baskets, and perhaps the most iconic method, cast a net over the water. There's a trick to the throwing motion, and for some, it is surprisingly easy to master.
How hands-on you want to be is up to you, but it's a good idea to at least learn how to pick up a crab without getting pinched. Tia's candid nature and willingness to share also extend to the tale of what led her to the art of crabbing, along with her knowledge of the West African traditions that infuse Gullah Geechee culture. Reviewers on Tripadvisor loved that the "inspiring and motivating" tour also culminated in an opportunity to take their crabs to one of the several restaurants near the Charleston River that prepare your catch, such as the Charleston Crab House that cooks your crab with their hook and cook option.
The two-and-a-half-hour experience costs $125 if you book through her site, and that includes water, the necessary crabbing equipment, and bait. Alternatively, you can book a $140 tour with Tia through Airbnb called Let's Go Crabbing. You'll need to procure a saltwater fishing license from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources before taking either tour, though, and plan to wait three to five business days for it to arrive in the mail. Luckily, they don't cost much; a 14-day license is only $10.
Tia gives back to the Charleston River and community
A saltwater fishing license in Charleston not only grants permission to fish the thriving waters but also helps to give back to the river, as the revenue generated helps to fund programs such as the South Carolina Oyster Recycling and Enhancement Program. Tia routinely volunteers with them as well, helping to recycle oyster shells, which are used to rebuild the river's shoreline. She also partners with Title I schools in the region, and in turn, her close link to the community helps to bolster her success.
Although Tia cannot guarantee a catch, tours are organized during ideal tide times to increase the chances. The excursion is located at a private marina in downtown Charleston, right on the water's edge. Don't worry about finding it, though, as you are given detailed directions after booking. Tia also has a second location for the business, and that takes place at Dunlin Resort in Kiawah Island, but since she can't be in regular attendance there, it's under the name Kiawah's Deadliest Catch. If you still have a hankering for more of what South Carolina has to offer after crabbing with Tia, head north to Georgetown, a riverside town with endless eateries, shopping, and art.