Las Vegas' Glitzy Golf Attraction Has A Night Club, Pool, And 'Dancing Chandelier'

If you've ever watched a golf tournament, it's a lot of silence followed by the quick crack of a ball and some gentle clapping. It's anything but energetic and not the kind of sport you'd associate with America's number one party city, Las Vegas, though unique and even crazy Sin City golf experiences and award-winning courses have bridged that gap. However, in 2016, McCarthy Building Companies fused the glitz and glam of this destination with the meticulous fun of golf in its largest Topgolf location.

More than double the size of other Topgolf venues, the Las Vegas venue is a 4-story mecca of entertainment. If you're not driving balls toward colorful targets with the Las Vegas Strip skyline in the background, you're inside, chowing down on small bites and massive burgers. This is a marriage of the city's booming nightlife, complete with a concert venue and poolside cabanas, and everything you'd expect to find in a country club. From a pro shop to private and group lessons, golf doesn't get left behind in the vibrancy that Vegas brings to the Topgolf experience.

Located off Koval Lane east of the Strip, Topgolf feels just enough removed from the chaos of Sin City to welcome both tourists and locals. Yet still, its neon glow, three-story-tall dancing chandelier, and a blend of high-energy partying make it clear that you're very much so still in the West Coast city that never sleeps.