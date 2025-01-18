Las Vegas' Glitzy Golf Attraction Has A Night Club, Pool, And 'Dancing Chandelier'
If you've ever watched a golf tournament, it's a lot of silence followed by the quick crack of a ball and some gentle clapping. It's anything but energetic and not the kind of sport you'd associate with America's number one party city, Las Vegas, though unique and even crazy Sin City golf experiences and award-winning courses have bridged that gap. However, in 2016, McCarthy Building Companies fused the glitz and glam of this destination with the meticulous fun of golf in its largest Topgolf location.
More than double the size of other Topgolf venues, the Las Vegas venue is a 4-story mecca of entertainment. If you're not driving balls toward colorful targets with the Las Vegas Strip skyline in the background, you're inside, chowing down on small bites and massive burgers. This is a marriage of the city's booming nightlife, complete with a concert venue and poolside cabanas, and everything you'd expect to find in a country club. From a pro shop to private and group lessons, golf doesn't get left behind in the vibrancy that Vegas brings to the Topgolf experience.
Located off Koval Lane east of the Strip, Topgolf feels just enough removed from the chaos of Sin City to welcome both tourists and locals. Yet still, its neon glow, three-story-tall dancing chandelier, and a blend of high-energy partying make it clear that you're very much so still in the West Coast city that never sleeps.
Infusing golf with a touch of Las Vegas
At its core, Topgolf is meant to put a contemporary spin on the age-old concept of a driving range. If you were to check out the Montebello, California, location, with its 100-plus driving bays and modern sports bar ambiance, you'd get a sense that golf was still the primary focus of the 3-story venue. While still more than your average driving range, it has a golf-focused identity. The Vegas location expands on that in ways that only Sin City can, with five bars, a pair of pools, and a 900-person venue for live entertainment. That's also not even touching on the DJ that fuels the entertainment every Saturday night.
The 105,000-square-foot setting also expands upon some of Topgolf's staples, like the video wall that plays the latest in sports entertainment. At the Vegas location, it's a massive 48-feet tall, overlooking a seating area where visitors can lounge and catch up with their favorite teams or golf players. It's reminiscent of a Vegas sportsbook, though there is no gambling here.
There are so many things about this location that screams "Las Vegas," but two stand out the most. First, there are the two seasonal resort-style pools flanked by rentable cabanas and private suites. Then, there's the 3-story chandelier, which looks as if it were borrowed from one of the nearby high-end resorts. This striking feature photographs well and embodies the lavishness of the city.
Golf doesn't get left behind at this glitzy attraction
Topgolf Las Vegas may be playing to the city's typical aesthetic, but that doesn't mean golf is thrown to the wayside. On the contrary, the building accommodates 120 climate-controlled bays. For a region that can reach over 110 degrees, the all-weather bays can be a lifesaver. You'll be comfortable while the city swelters. If you do get uncomfortable, you can retreat inside to check out the virtual courses or grab a bite to eat at the on-site casual eatery.
With so many shining achievements in golf course design, Vegas, and even the alluring nearby city of Pahrump with its championship course, draws in enthusiasts yearly. Though elevated to cater to the rowdier Vegas crowd, Topgolf can still be a worthwhile stop when the day's games are completed and you have energy left to burn. From the bays, guests can try their luck at hitting neon targets spread across the driving range. It's a brand staple, again enhanced just a bit to make sense for Vegas with a stunning backdrop and plenty of glowing lights.
Even if the zesty atmosphere isn't your speed, you should still check out the on-site Topgolf Shop, which features performance apparel, or pop in on a Friday to partake in a personalized club fitting to find the clubs that work best for you. The fast-paced fitting lets you cycle through a number of putters, irons, and woods until you find the perfect combination of shaft and clubhead.