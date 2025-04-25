Sandwiched Between Rome And Naples Is A Quiet Coastal Town In Italy With A National Park Backdrop

Travelers in Italy often stop in its major cities, from Southern Italy's Naples, with its impressive history lying underground, to Northern Italy's Florence, called Europe's "cultural capital" by Rick Steves. But if you're just zipping from one metropolis to another, you might overlook what lies in between. Take a detour to the coast south of Rome, and you'll find a town where the rigid hand of modernism has been softened by time and nature. Sabaudia is a bit different from what travelers come to expect from an Italian getaway. Unlike the medieval hilltop towns and ancient ruins you'll find elsewhere in the country, Sabaudia was shaped by the turbulent era of Italy's fascist regime, known for its minimalist, stark architecture.

Sabaudia is about an hour and a half from Rome, by train or car, and closer to three hours from Naples, making it a great stop if you're traveling between the two cities or just want a unique coastal escape. The closest major airport for flying into Sabaudia is the Rome-Fiumicino International Airport. With its clean lines and grid-like layout rising up alongside pine forests and glassy lagoons, Sabaudia is a somewhat strange sight when you come upon it. But its appeal lies in this contrast between its fraught history and the calm, coastal retreat it is today. Here, you'll find long stretches of beach, boardwalks through pine groves, and the Circeo National Park, which surrounds the town.