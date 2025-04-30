Situated Between Orlando And Tampa Is Florida's Best Public Golf Course With British Vibes

The International Course at ChampionsGate Golf Club opened in 2000 and was remodeled in 2016 to further accentuate its excellence by designer Greg Norman. The Aussie golf legend nicknamed "The Shark" is a World Golf Hall of Fame member who has carved out an impressive career in golf course design. Norman is also no stranger to creating a luxurious golf experience in Florida. In designing the International Course, Norman set out to create an architectural departure from the course's surroundings in Central Florida. The dune-filled, links-style layout presents more like a course you might see on the British Isles or the coasts of Australia, blending tradition and scenic fairways similar to National Golf Links of America. As much room as there may appear on the wide putting surfaces and fairways, vicious links-style pot bunkers and water hazards common to the area do make themselves seen on every hole.

The 18 holes at the International Course are a firm and fast track that can tip out at over 7,000 yards, but are played more modestly at 6,239 yards from the white tees. The Florida conditions allow for some bounce and roll, and the first test of the day is solving the wind, which can vary. Players note that the course is a great mix of longer and shorter holes, allowing for use of every club in the bag. The short par four 12th hole is a classic risk and reward hole that could be the turning point for your scorecard, one way or another. Past visitors rave over the immaculate course conditions, and comment that though the water hazards aren't always in play like at most other Florida courses, they are tempting to cut around for a moment of heroics.