Situated Between Orlando And Tampa Is Florida's Best Public Golf Course With British Vibes
It's no secret that the Florida golf scene is competitive, as the Sunshine State boasts over 1,200 golf courses in total. Florida is far and away the most golf-concentrated state in the U.S., and the demand for accessible golf in a golfer's paradise is never ending. When you add in ideal weather course conditions for most of the year, that demand is fueled even further. That's why it's not easy for the best public golf courses to rank atop the list above some of the Sunshine State's best, highly-rated resort courses – but, if there was one, ChampionsGate Golf Club's International Course in Davenport is certainly deserving of the spot.
This Greg Norman-designed championship track sits between two of Florida's biggest cities, Orlando and Tampa, making it a must to consider for any Florida golf trip itinerary. When world class golf course conditions are paired with great hospitality, it leaves golfers and vacationers impressed. With the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate as the backdrop, this unique visual departure from the Florida surroundings offers a flair of a links course or even "golf down under" vibes that are unlike any other in the state.
This top ranked course is a departure from Florida golf
The International Course at ChampionsGate Golf Club opened in 2000 and was remodeled in 2016 to further accentuate its excellence by designer Greg Norman. The Aussie golf legend nicknamed "The Shark" is a World Golf Hall of Fame member who has carved out an impressive career in golf course design. Norman is also no stranger to creating a luxurious golf experience in Florida. In designing the International Course, Norman set out to create an architectural departure from the course's surroundings in Central Florida. The dune-filled, links-style layout presents more like a course you might see on the British Isles or the coasts of Australia, blending tradition and scenic fairways similar to National Golf Links of America. As much room as there may appear on the wide putting surfaces and fairways, vicious links-style pot bunkers and water hazards common to the area do make themselves seen on every hole.
The 18 holes at the International Course are a firm and fast track that can tip out at over 7,000 yards, but are played more modestly at 6,239 yards from the white tees. The Florida conditions allow for some bounce and roll, and the first test of the day is solving the wind, which can vary. Players note that the course is a great mix of longer and shorter holes, allowing for use of every club in the bag. The short par four 12th hole is a classic risk and reward hole that could be the turning point for your scorecard, one way or another. Past visitors rave over the immaculate course conditions, and comment that though the water hazards aren't always in play like at most other Florida courses, they are tempting to cut around for a moment of heroics.
What to know before playing ChampionsGate International
The rates for Florida's top ranked public course vary based on season, with peak season winter months typically ranging from $225 to $240 for a round and offseason rates below $200. Reviewers appreciate the small touches of class at ChampionsGate, from complimentary towels and water to GPS devices located in each cart. Once out on the course, it's that feeling of a departure from Florida that sets the International Course apart from the rest. The sensation for many is that it feels like you're playing on the other side of the Atlantic, with links golf views and obstacles not often seen in the states. Players do warn to be prepared for the thick rough where balls can get lost, so bring your best game for this top rated layout.
The expansive practice facility is a great way to get in your game in shape for the International Course, or the neighboring National Course that's also ranked as one of the best in the state. The property also boasts a Champs Par 3 Course and Crane's Adventure mini golf for the whole family to get in on the fun. After your round, visitors suggest Piper's Grille and ChampionsGate Lounge as the best 19th hole destination. The clubhouse serves handhelds like the Double Bogey Burger topped with pimento cheese, and the sunset views over the course are unparalleled. As the palm trees blow in the breeze and your drink is being prepared, it's a great place to recap a one-of-a-kind golf day in the Sunshine State.