Ohio's Picturesque Countryside Escape Offers Tranquil Lakes And A Vibrant Local Arts Scene
The American Midwest is peppered with odd little towns and cities, each with a unique claim to fame, such as this Ohio town that's home to America's oldest concrete street. Take Hillsboro, for example, which has the unique distinction of being home to the world's largest horseshoe crab – a massive fiberglass sculpture of the arthropod that's been a popular roadside attraction since 2015. However, if you look past the quirkiness of having a large horseshoe crab sculpture, there's actually quite a lot to enjoy about Hillsboro, which is located about 60 miles east of Cincinnati. This quaint city is surrounded by natural beauty that's best explored in the fall for its moderate temperatures and breathtaking foliage. Winter is a nice time to visit as well, as the snow gives the place a delightful snow-village appearance. Adding to Hillsboro's charm is an active arts scene that makes it an underrated cultural hotspot.
Despite the small-town feel of the city (it has a population of about 6,500), Hillsboro doesn't skimp on the accommodations. There are the usual traditional lodging options like the Days Inn and the Paragon Inn, along with plenty of top-rated Airbnb stays. Or, if you want to stay somewhere a little more rustic just outside of town, there's the Arc of Appalachia and the Lazy H Cabins in nearby Bainbridge. Foodies will be pleased to learn that Hillsboro has several amazing restaurants, like The Porch Carryout and Grill, Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar, Ninja Japanese Steakhouse, and more. And to top it all off, Hillsboro has a designated outdoor refreshment area (or DORA) wherein guests can enjoy alcoholic beverages outdoors within specific boundaries. Admit it, walking around a pleasant town with a drink in hand sounds great, right?
Hillsboro's tranquil lakes
Hillsboro has more than enough to please even the most adventurous outdoor enthusiast, with its picturesque lakes being its crown jewels. Rocky Fork State Park is a prime destination for open-air activities, as its 2,080-acre lake is perfect for boating, water skiing, and fishing. And even if being out on the water isn't your thing, the park has hiking trails, picnic areas, a campground, playgrounds for the little ones, and more. The pier, marina, or either of the two beaches are ideal locations to relax and take in spectacular views of the lake.
Paint Creek State Park has another gorgeous lake that is home to an abundance of wildlife; the variety of fish and waterfowl that populate the lake make it particularly attractive to anglers and hunters. Boating is allowed on the lake, which comes equipped with three ramps. The park offers boat rentals, as well. Soak up some sun and take a dip in the water at the beach, and if you want to extend your stay at the lake, there are campsites available to book.
If you're looking for a secret slice of heaven on Earth, look no further than the aptly-named Harmony Lake tucked away in Liberty Park. Surrounded by sports fields, picnic areas, a dog park, and other park facilities, this peaceful little lake is stocked with an array of fish. Whether you're there to go for a stroll around the lake, go fishing, enjoy a meal in the great outdoors, or simply sit amongst the beautiful natural backdrop to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, it's not hard to see why this spot is called Harmony Lake. Afterward, you can continue to enjoy nature in Ohio with more places such as this city in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains with scenic beauty.
Hillsboro's colorful arts scene
Small, out-of-the-way cities generally aren't known for being arts hubs, but Hillsboro isn't afraid to wear its creativity on its sleeve, as evidenced by its large public paintings, the C.S. Bell Foundry & Showroom mural and the Bells Foundry mural. However, the city's display of imagination doesn't end there, as it is also home to the Cabin Fever Arts Festival. Hosted by the Appalachian Artisans Guild and held at the Southern State Community College Central Campus, this annual festival showcases dozens of artists selling their unique art and handcrafted gifts.
Music is also a big part of Hillsboro's creative community and the town's Music Makers Museum is a must-see for connoisseurs of old recording technology and record collectors. With 50 playable phonographs on display, visitors have the fascinating opportunity to experience how music was listened to generations ago. But if you'd prefer to listen to music in a more modern setting, the Patriot Public House and the Porch are both great eateries that feature regular live performances in addition to tasty food and delicious drinks. Of course, if you want to learn how to play music yourself, you can always book a lesson or two at the Bell City School of Music. Furthermore, there are plenty of other off-the-beaten-path areas that have a flourishing creative community in Ohio, such as this picture-perfect town where artistic energy flows alongside cascading falls and cozy cafes.