Ohio's Picturesque Countryside Escape Offers Tranquil Lakes And A Vibrant Local Arts Scene

Hillsboro has more than enough to please even the most adventurous outdoor enthusiast, with its picturesque lakes being its crown jewels. Rocky Fork State Park is a prime destination for open-air activities, as its 2,080-acre lake is perfect for boating, water skiing, and fishing. And even if being out on the water isn't your thing, the park has hiking trails, picnic areas, a campground, playgrounds for the little ones, and more. The pier, marina, or either of the two beaches are ideal locations to relax and take in spectacular views of the lake.

Paint Creek State Park has another gorgeous lake that is home to an abundance of wildlife; the variety of fish and waterfowl that populate the lake make it particularly attractive to anglers and hunters. Boating is allowed on the lake, which comes equipped with three ramps. The park offers boat rentals, as well. Soak up some sun and take a dip in the water at the beach, and if you want to extend your stay at the lake, there are campsites available to book.

If you're looking for a secret slice of heaven on Earth, look no further than the aptly-named Harmony Lake tucked away in Liberty Park. Surrounded by sports fields, picnic areas, a dog park, and other park facilities, this peaceful little lake is stocked with an array of fish. Whether you're there to go for a stroll around the lake, go fishing, enjoy a meal in the great outdoors, or simply sit amongst the beautiful natural backdrop to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, it's not hard to see why this spot is called Harmony Lake.