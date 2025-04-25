The Washington City Famous For Its Beautiful Spring Tulip Festival Has A Charming, Walkable Riverfront

You might be familiar with George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Founding Father's former home features one of America's oldest whiskey distilleries. This popular tourist attraction also happens to be the namesake of a little-known city in Washington state. Founded in 1877, Mount Vernon, Washington is located in the agriculturally prosperous Skagit Valley. In fact, this destination is famed for its Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, held in April. This month-long event paints the city's landscapes in vivid colors and is celebrated at various tulip gardens across Mount Vernon including RoozenGaarde. Mount Vernon is quite the lovely springtime destination, and even more so thanks to its charming, walkable Skagit Riverwalk Park.

Overlooking the Skagit River, this site beckons you to slow down and enjoy the scenery. As one Yelp reviewer noted, "All around an enjoyable place to come walk and take in the beauty and harmony of nature and Mount Vernon." Moreover, guests will undoubtedly be mesmerized by the works of art found onsite. This includes "Tulip Stack," an incredible piece painted on an old smoke stack and "Tulip Dance," a vibrant metal sculpture. Both, of course, are a nod to Mount Vernon's flower craze.

So, have a seat and enjoy the view; there are plenty of benches where you can unwind. Or, if you prefer, stretch your legs. If you stroll the entirety of the Skagit Riverwalk Park, it will lead you to Lions Park where you will be met with additional greenery. However, there's another reason why Skagit Riverwalk Park draws visitors: it's located in Downtown Mount Vernon, a quaint and historic area.