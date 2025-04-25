The Washington City Famous For Its Beautiful Spring Tulip Festival Has A Charming, Walkable Riverfront
You might be familiar with George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Founding Father's former home features one of America's oldest whiskey distilleries. This popular tourist attraction also happens to be the namesake of a little-known city in Washington state. Founded in 1877, Mount Vernon, Washington is located in the agriculturally prosperous Skagit Valley. In fact, this destination is famed for its Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, held in April. This month-long event paints the city's landscapes in vivid colors and is celebrated at various tulip gardens across Mount Vernon including RoozenGaarde. Mount Vernon is quite the lovely springtime destination, and even more so thanks to its charming, walkable Skagit Riverwalk Park.
Overlooking the Skagit River, this site beckons you to slow down and enjoy the scenery. As one Yelp reviewer noted, "All around an enjoyable place to come walk and take in the beauty and harmony of nature and Mount Vernon." Moreover, guests will undoubtedly be mesmerized by the works of art found onsite. This includes "Tulip Stack," an incredible piece painted on an old smoke stack and "Tulip Dance," a vibrant metal sculpture. Both, of course, are a nod to Mount Vernon's flower craze.
So, have a seat and enjoy the view; there are plenty of benches where you can unwind. Or, if you prefer, stretch your legs. If you stroll the entirety of the Skagit Riverwalk Park, it will lead you to Lions Park where you will be met with additional greenery. However, there's another reason why Skagit Riverwalk Park draws visitors: it's located in Downtown Mount Vernon, a quaint and historic area.
Downtown Mount Vernon is filled with good food and local shops
Mount Vernon is only a little over an hour away from Seattle, offering an escape from the big city. Spend some time at the Skagit Riverwalk Park (public parking is available) then set off to explore Downtown Mount Vernon. With trees lining the streets and buildings from a bygone era, it's hard not to be captivated by this part of town. Come hungry; this secret Washington city is ideal for a food-centric getaway. Downtown Mount Vernon features eateries including Il Granaio Authentic Italian Restaurant, where you can dine on bruschetta, fettuccine, and veal piccata. Another local favorite is Rachawadee Thai Cafe. Closed Sundays and Mondays, they serve an assortment of veggie stir fries, fried rice, and noodle dishes.
"Our food was incredible and left us wanting to come back soon and often," reads a Google review of Rachawadee. But don't just take their word for it. Like Il Granaio Authentic Italian Restaurant, Rachawadee Thai Cafe is listed by Tripadvisor as one of the best restaurants in the city. With an array of enticing stores, chances are you won't leave Downtown Mount Vernon empty handed. ElSage Shop has a 4.8 rating on Google and offers a selection of tote bags, apparel, and other gifts, many of which pay homage to the Pacific Northwest and Mount Vernon.
In recent years, vinyl has made a comeback. Add to or start your collection of records at Lost in the Groove, a nostalgic spot that will likely have what you're looking for. While you're in town, head to the Lincoln Theatre to see what's playing. Built in 1926, it hosts movie screenings as well as live performances.
Take in the astounding views at Little Mountain Park in Mount Vernon
The Skagit Riverwalk Park is easily accessible to visitors who come to experience the best Downtown Mount Vernon has to offer. Nevertheless, there are other green spaces in the city including Little Mountain Park. Open year-round, it's located about 10 minutes away from Downtown Mount Vernon. Here, visitors will instantly be transported to a verdant forest brimming with wildlife, thanks to a number of hiking and biking trails. However, Little Mountain Park is best known for its south and north viewpoints, providing stunning vistas of Washington state including Puget Sound. You don't necessarily have to hike; there is a road you can drive on that will lead you to the south viewpoint. Parking is available and the north viewpoint is just a short walk away.
If Mount Vernon has charmed you, you can easily drive to the city from Seattle on the I-5. Alternatively, you can take the Amtrak Cascades train from King Street Station to Skagit Station in Downtown Mount Vernon. The ride is only about an hour and a half long. Due to the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, spring is an incredible time to visit Mount Vernon. If you can't make it then, how about summer? You'll experience warm temperatures and have the chance to shop at the Mount Vernon Farmers Market, held every Saturday from May to October at the Skagit Riverwalk Park.
Unfortunately, hotels are limited in Mount Vernon. One option in town is the Clarion Pointe Mount Vernon — Burlington, where a night typically costs less than $200. Additional lodging can be found in nearby Burlington. To learn about another destination in the Pacific Northwest that's not far from either Seattle or Mount Vernon, read about Bellingham, an underrated charmer on Washington's coast.