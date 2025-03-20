One Of America's Oldest Whiskey Distilleries Is A Giant Historic Virginia Gem Just Outside D.C.

Ever since George Washington crossed the Delaware during the American Revolution and became the first president of the United States, he's been a permanent fixture in American lore and history. His old estate, Mount Vernon, about 8 miles south of Alexandria, a historic waterfront neighborhood in Virginia, has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1966. Despite all of his fame, however, George Washington isn't exactly known for his love of whiskey. And yet, his former home, now museum, Mount Vernon, is home to one of the oldest whiskey distilleries in the United States.

Washington's distillery produced whiskey from 1799 through the early 1800s, before falling into disrepair. In the early 2000s, the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States sponsored the refurbishing of Mount Vernon's distillery and soon began making whiskey using Washington's original recipe. Today, the distillery produces limited runs of George Washington's Rye Whiskey, which is now the Commonwealth of Virginia's official spirit.