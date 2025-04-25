Rick Steves Shares One Of The Best Countries To Kick Off Your European Vacation

Planning a first-time trip to Europe can be overwhelming. After all, there are many things to consider if you want to have a good vacation. The first of these is the most basic: Where to start? Should you begin in the Iberian Peninsula and get your fill of sunshine and seafood? Is it better to go to Scandinavia and work your way south? Or should you head east and visit more affordable countries that don't use the Euro? While these are all good options, according to Rick Steves, Belgium is the perfect place to land.

The famed travel advisor thinks this country is one of Europe's best-kept secrets. Yes, some people come for its beer and Belgian waffles, but many skip it over in favor of its more famous neighbors, France and Germany. On his website, Steves explains that the nation fulfills many criteria for a good starting point, including decent prices on transatlantic flights and developed tourism infrastructure. Many people speak English, making it possible to ease into the trip before you have to start translating things on your phone. (Though it's always courteous to at least learn basic words like "hello" and "thank you.")

Because Belgium shares borders with the Netherlands, Germany, Luxembourg, and France, it's also easy to take a bus or a train to other countries, and you can choose your next European destination depending on your interests. In short, this nation really is an ideal spot to begin a Grand Tour of Europe.