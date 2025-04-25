Nevada's Friendly Town On 'The Loneliest Road' Has A Walkable Downtown Straight Out Of The Wild West

Nestled into a three-block radius, Eureka's historic downtown is packed with notable sites and buildings. The best way to dig into the town's silver-lined past is by embarking on a Eureka Historical Walking Tour. Highlighting over 60 businesses and points of interest, you can take the self-guided tour by picking up a map in any hotel lobby in town, or by accessing a digital brochure. The map will guide you to Eureka's historic attractions like the Eureka County Courthouse. Built in 1876, the courthouse is still in operation to this day. Despite some structural renovations and updates, you'll find many of the building's original furnishings inside, as well as a rather impressive antique American flag that sparkles with real gold stars hanging on the wall.

Another historical point of interest is the Eureka Opera House, a grand brick facade built in 1880 that hosted masquerade balls, concerts, operas, and sophisticated social events throughout the 19th century. There's no admission price to tour the opera house. Just be sure to visit during business hours (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) on a non-event day. Situated across from the Eureka Opera House is the Eureka Sentinel Museum. Housed in the same building where the Eureka Sentinel newspaper was printed from 1879 to 1960, the fascinating museum is wallpapered with old newspaper clippings and has a collection of vintage typewriters, photographs, and various printing press artifacts on display. There is no cost to tour the museum, though donations are welcomed, with operating hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Monday and Friday.