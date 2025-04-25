Nevada's Friendly Town On 'The Loneliest Road' Has A Walkable Downtown Straight Out Of The Wild West
Despite being dubbed "the loneliest road in America" by Life magazine in 1986, the solitary stretch of Highway 50 in Nevada between Carson City and Baker is far from lonely. Dotted with underrated living ghost towns like Austin and unique Wild West towns like Ely, there's plenty to explore tucked into the wide-open spaces of wild desert beauty. A little over halfway through the infamously lonely route (if you're traveling from west to east), Eureka is a must-stop town that's brimming with historic charm and Wild West wonder.
Established in 1864 after a clan of prospectors struck silver in the area ("eureka!"), the former mining town prospered during the 19th century, grinding out hundreds of tons of ore per day. Nowadays, the pint-sized community is home to less than 500 people, and is the self-proclaimed "friendliest town on the loneliest road in America." Small but mighty, the town flourishes in its strollable streets lined with well-preserved historic buildings, western-style saloons and eateries, and quaint lodgings, making for an idyllic small-town retreat in the tumbleweed-blowing desert. If you're feeling lonely driving down Highway 50, find comfort and adventure with a prolonged pit stop in Eureka.
Stroll back in time in historic downtown Eureka
Nestled into a three-block radius, Eureka's historic downtown is packed with notable sites and buildings. The best way to dig into the town's silver-lined past is by embarking on a Eureka Historical Walking Tour. Highlighting over 60 businesses and points of interest, you can take the self-guided tour by picking up a map in any hotel lobby in town, or by accessing a digital brochure. The map will guide you to Eureka's historic attractions like the Eureka County Courthouse. Built in 1876, the courthouse is still in operation to this day. Despite some structural renovations and updates, you'll find many of the building's original furnishings inside, as well as a rather impressive antique American flag that sparkles with real gold stars hanging on the wall.
Another historical point of interest is the Eureka Opera House, a grand brick facade built in 1880 that hosted masquerade balls, concerts, operas, and sophisticated social events throughout the 19th century. There's no admission price to tour the opera house. Just be sure to visit during business hours (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) on a non-event day. Situated across from the Eureka Opera House is the Eureka Sentinel Museum. Housed in the same building where the Eureka Sentinel newspaper was printed from 1879 to 1960, the fascinating museum is wallpapered with old newspaper clippings and has a collection of vintage typewriters, photographs, and various printing press artifacts on display. There is no cost to tour the museum, though donations are welcomed, with operating hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Monday and Friday.
Grab some grub and lodge with ghosts in Eureka
Beyond biting into Eureka's history, there are plenty of places to bite into delicious grub. The Owl Club Bar & Steakhouse is a town staple. Operating since 1981, the expansive property is part restaurant, part bar, and part dance hall, making it the perfect spot to boot-scoot the night away after a hearty home-style meal. For a fusion of American and Indian cuisine, Mexican favorites, and classic burgers, saddle up to the Urban Cowboy Bar & Grill, a beloved watering hole housed in a Wild West-style wood facade. If you're looking for a quick breakfast and a cup of coffee, pull into Eureka Depot, which is tucked into a beautifully preserved historic building downtown. To cook up your own grub, shop for supplies at Raine's Market, a mom-and-pop supermarket, liquor mart, and hardware store all rolled into one.
If you're staying the night in Eureka, nestle into Victorian-style lodgings at the Jackson House Hotel. Dating back to 1877, the eight-room hotel is hauntingly beautiful — and authentically haunted. Once investigated by the Ghost Adventures crew, the building is steeped in ghost stories, with the most paranormal activity said to originate in the Jackson Suite. If spooky roommates aren't your thing, check into the Sundown Lodge, a comfortable, ghost-free retreat in the heart of downtown. On your way out of town, be sure to wander around the still-standing structural remains in Ruby Hill, a Nevada ghost town that offers a glimpse into the Gold Rush Era, or make the long trek west to Reno for a completely different vibe.