Once 'Colorado's Most Beautiful Resort' Is Now An Abandoned Historic Spot With Eerie Lakeside Beauty

Twin Lakes is just over two hours from Denver by car. Explorers who leave early and arrive at the trail by the Twin Lakes dam by mid-morning can easily make the 4-mile, round-trip hike to the now-abandoned Interlaken Resort and be back at the car well before dark for the drive back to the Mile High City. The quiet walk on a generally even trail to the old hotel site winds through the pines and aspens at the base of Colorado's highest mountain, Mt. Elbert, which rises 14,439 feet above sea level. Once at the site of the old hotel, hikers can explore the outside of several intact and structurally secured buildings, including the old hotel itself and Dexter's private cabin. The latter might have a bit of a maritime look — the developer was interested in all things nautical, and that passion spread to his home at the Interlaken Resort.

The day hike is also a fantastic addition for any outdoor wanderer making the drive over Independence Pass between Twin Lakes and Aspen. The pass is one of Colorado's most breathtaking drives. It is winding and narrow, and the views from the top are absolutely relentless. At the crest of the pass, motorists will find themselves at a breath-stealing 12,095 feet, making it one of the highest paved roads in the United States. The view to the east from the shoulders of the pass allows drivers and passengers using one of several pull-offs to view Twin Lakes and the now-abandoned Interlaken Hotel.