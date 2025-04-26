An Off-The-Beaten-Path North Carolina Town Is A Quaint Lake Gateway With Outstanding Brews And Cute Shops

North Carolina has a multifaceted landscape: Interspersed with vast tracts of natural forests, marshy wetlands, scenic trails, and coastal reserves, the state boasts a growing economy, ever-expanding major metropolitan areas, and the ninth largest population in the U.S. From one of the coolest small beachy towns in America to historic cities like Raleigh, North Carolina's full of surprises and plenty of small, quaint towns that you'll find when you jump off the beaten path. Littleton, North Carolina, is one such off-the-beaten-path gem and was even named one of "2025's Most Underrated Towns in North Carolina" by WorldAtlas.

Just an hour-and-a-half drive from the capital city, Raleigh, and just south of the Virginia state line, Littleton lives up to its name at just about 1 square mile in size. The town is only 6 miles south of Lake Gaston, a large reservoir created by power company Dominion Energy in 1963. The lake, along with its hydroelectric dam, creates hydropower for an estimated 150,000 residents who live around the lake, many of whom are retirees and vacationers (Littleton itself has a population of about 450). The consistent lake levels and high-quality water provide drinking water for several communities, and it makes Lake Gaston ideal for recreational use.

Littleton leans into its "lake life" energy: There's plenty of fishing, boating, tubing, waterskiing, wakeboarding, and other outdoor fun to be had on Lake Gaston. But the town itself also has plenty of cultural activities, locally crafted beer, delicious food, and adorable shops for year-round enjoyment. Just make sure you don't accidentally let your GPS take you to Littleton, Colorado, instead!