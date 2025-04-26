An Off-The-Beaten-Path North Carolina Town Is A Quaint Lake Gateway With Outstanding Brews And Cute Shops
North Carolina has a multifaceted landscape: Interspersed with vast tracts of natural forests, marshy wetlands, scenic trails, and coastal reserves, the state boasts a growing economy, ever-expanding major metropolitan areas, and the ninth largest population in the U.S. From one of the coolest small beachy towns in America to historic cities like Raleigh, North Carolina's full of surprises and plenty of small, quaint towns that you'll find when you jump off the beaten path. Littleton, North Carolina, is one such off-the-beaten-path gem and was even named one of "2025's Most Underrated Towns in North Carolina" by WorldAtlas.
Just an hour-and-a-half drive from the capital city, Raleigh, and just south of the Virginia state line, Littleton lives up to its name at just about 1 square mile in size. The town is only 6 miles south of Lake Gaston, a large reservoir created by power company Dominion Energy in 1963. The lake, along with its hydroelectric dam, creates hydropower for an estimated 150,000 residents who live around the lake, many of whom are retirees and vacationers (Littleton itself has a population of about 450). The consistent lake levels and high-quality water provide drinking water for several communities, and it makes Lake Gaston ideal for recreational use.
Littleton leans into its "lake life" energy: There's plenty of fishing, boating, tubing, waterskiing, wakeboarding, and other outdoor fun to be had on Lake Gaston. But the town itself also has plenty of cultural activities, locally crafted beer, delicious food, and adorable shops for year-round enjoyment. Just make sure you don't accidentally let your GPS take you to Littleton, Colorado, instead!
Lake Gaston's fishing and water activities
Lake Gaston is approximately 20,000 acres of beautiful lake that spans several counties and two states, and there are multiple ways for the public to access the lake. The Lake Gaston Day Use Area at 2369 Jack Brown Road is the closest public access to Littleton. During the summer season from March to November, the Lake Gaston Day Use Area has a sheltered picnic area with grills, and visitors can also enjoy hiking trails, a fishing pier, boat launch, swimming area, and the convenience of portable restrooms.
Lake Gaston is fully stocked with a variety of fish known for their excellent freshwater edibility including largemouth bass, sunfish, crappie, and even walleye. Note that you will generally need a fishing license for North Carolina or Virginia in order to recreationally fish on Lake Gaston, with a few exceptions (such as if you're under the age of 16 or helping someone else fish).
Lake Gaston is also a gorgeous place to spend a day on a boat. The Eaton Ferry Marina is just 10 minutes from Littleton and has boat rentals available in addition to slip space for private boaters. Lake Gaston Summer Rentals in Littleton offers a variety of watercraft to rent including jet skis, pontoons, and speedboats and will help get you conveniently afloat. Note that boaters in North Carolina may need a boat education certificate to operate vessels on the water.
Shops to check out in Littleton, North Carolina
Littleton is a slice of quintessential Carolina, and although it may not be compared to a Norman Rockwell painting like this North Carolina town, there's plenty of vibrant community life to be found in addition to lake fun. The Acorn Center offers a calendar of cultural and theatrical experiences including musicals, plays, line dancing classes, and educational workshops, both indoors and outdoors. There's also a Cryptozoology and Paranormal Museum in Littleton if you're interested in Bigfoot and ghosts. Some visitors say it's a waste of the entrance fee ($5, as of this writing), but others say it's worth the trip.
Stop at Daphne's for a coffee made with beans from local Lake Gaston Coffee Company. With coffee in hand, stroll around the Main streets — yes, there are two. Downtown Littleton sits smack between North and South Main streets that run parallel to each other and culminate in a small block. Grab a $5 piece of local art from a repurposed cigarette vending machine, called an Art-O-Mat, at local gallery Frank's Fine Arts, and browse Frank's art collections in what used to be an old department store. Visit Main Street Mercantile, a converted service station selling food and wine plus home, garden, pet, and outdoor goods, then turn the corner and you'll see the Village Market, featuring gourmet food and home goods made by local artisans. The owners of The Village Market also own Once Upon a County Line Emporium, a boutique full of vintage and eclectic items ranging from clothing to soaps to jewelry to quilts. Also check out the Dirty South Trading Post for country-themed T-shirts and gifts (very North Carolina, indeed!).
Where to eat and drink in Littleton
For food and beverage in Littleton, Blue Jay Bistro is a must-visit. With its sophisticated Chesterfield couches, expansive bar, and locally sourced seasonal fare, it offers the perfect North Carolina experience to round out your trip. Grandpa's Kitchen is another, more casual local option featuring Southern homestyle cooking. If you're craving Italian-style pizza after a day out on the water, Casa Mia's is your spot. Or, if you want a view of the lake with your lunchtime cocktail, try Watersview, an upscale restaurant overlooking Lake Gaston with a menu featuring everything from ribeye to pasta to oysters Rockefeller. It even has a dock where you can park your boat!
Of course, no trip to North Carolina is complete without a trip to a brewery. Although the craft beer capital of the U.S. is considered to be Denver, Colorado, there are roughly 430 breweries in North Carolina, and the number continues to grow. Timber Waters is Littleton's local, custom-built brewery serving a variety of locally crafted beers on tap and in cans. With a tasting room and outdoor umbrella seating, you can sample a cold beverage regardless of the weather. If beer isn't to your taste, Main Street Wines has a wide selection of wines and monthly tastings.