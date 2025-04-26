Rick Steves Shares The Secret For Cafés In France To Look Like A Local And Lower Your Bill
Budgeting for a vacation in France can be tough. There are enticing stores full of fashion, souvenirs, and other items, entrance fees for museums and other tourist attractions, not to mention pricey hotels, rental cars, and plane tickets. Then there is the cost of meals, which you really can't skip in a place like France, known for its mouthwatering cuisine.
However, travel pro Rick Steves has offered a great trick to not only save money at cafés during your visit, but one that will make you look like a savvy local as well. On his website, Steves tells us that drink prices can be different, depending on where you consume it. He says, "Prices are posted: comptoir (counter/bar) and the more expensive salle(seated). Don't pay for your drink at the bar if you want to sit at a table." That is true of coffee and tea, as well as alcoholic drinks, and everything in-between.
You may also be charged a different rate if a restaurant has a terrace. However, menu prices are required to be posted inside at a café, and outside at restaurants. You will at least know what you're going to be charged. However, that also means, as Steves says, that if you purchase a drink at the bar, you can't just take it to your table. You have to drink it where you got it.
How to avoid a high café bill in France, as per Rick Steves
Steves always has great tips to dine on a shoestring budget, which aforementioned cafés and brasseries (informal restaurants) are perfect for, especially at the counter. He also mentions market halls, which offer a great variety, and even street food, which is absolutely worth trying in France.
Of course, he tells us, you're likely to find some really great deals on breakfast combos of juice, coffee or tea, and a croissant at boulangeries, aka bakeries. That's smart to take advantage of before you set out for a day of sightseeing. You can also hit the grocery store, which is a great place for travelers. Not only will you get a chance to see what the locals actually purchase, but you can get ingredients for a picnic, something Steves recommends. Plus, he says that if you purchase drinks at the grocery store, unrefrigerated ones are cheaper than cold ones if you don't mind that.
Another tip to keep in mind: while you should avoid ordering water and bread at European restaurants and cafés unless you're aware that they charge extra for those things, in France, it's the law to serve you free water and bread at restaurants if you're ordering a meal (which means sitting at a table). It is not, however, if you're getting something like espresso at a café or bar. You also don't have to tip much for your café beverage in France. It's acceptable to round up to the nearest euro for drinks, which can save you money.