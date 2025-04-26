Rick Steves Shares The Secret For Cafés In France To Look Like A Local And Lower Your Bill

Budgeting for a vacation in France can be tough. There are enticing stores full of fashion, souvenirs, and other items, entrance fees for museums and other tourist attractions, not to mention pricey hotels, rental cars, and plane tickets. Then there is the cost of meals, which you really can't skip in a place like France, known for its mouthwatering cuisine.

However, travel pro Rick Steves has offered a great trick to not only save money at cafés during your visit, but one that will make you look like a savvy local as well. On his website, Steves tells us that drink prices can be different, depending on where you consume it. He says, "Prices are posted: comptoir (counter/bar) and the more expensive salle(seated). Don't pay for your drink at the bar if you want to sit at a table." That is true of coffee and tea, as well as alcoholic drinks, and everything in-between.

You may also be charged a different rate if a restaurant has a terrace. However, menu prices are required to be posted inside at a café, and outside at restaurants. You will at least know what you're going to be charged. However, that also means, as Steves says, that if you purchase a drink at the bar, you can't just take it to your table. You have to drink it where you got it.