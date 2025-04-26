The 'Seafood Capital Of South Carolina' Is A Fishing Village With Pristine Beaches And Boardwalk Views
What was Blackbeard's favourite seafood dish? We may never know, but the bewitching fishing village of Murrells Inlet was a known haunt of the legendary pirate, and continues its maritime legacy today as the seafood capital of South Carolina. Dozens of fish and crustacean species make the saltwater marshes a culinary paradise, as well as blessing the town with mesmerising estuary views from the boardwalk.
Some say the town was named after pirate captain John Murrell, some after an English colonist named Morrall who settled on the shore. While the mystery of its name will puzzle generations to come, its maritime heritage is a solid rockbed of the town's identity. From the first Native American communities who started shrimping in the estuary, through the turbulent days of piracy and Civil War, before it was baptized as the home of delicious fresh catch, and became the foodie hub it is today.
Murrells Inlet is located 13 miles south of Myrtle Beach, and like many of its neighboring towns offering paradise beaches with no crowds, it is a small but bustling area. It is also easily reachable from Charleston, 81 miles south. If making a stop at another of South Carolina's waterfront boardwalk and seafood hotspots, a short hour-and-a-half drive on US-17 separates the two foodie spots.
Sample the best seafood Murrells Inlet has to offer
The rich food history of Murrells Inlet is interwoven with fishing nets. South Carolina's salt marshland is the ideal habitat to catch fresh flounder, blue crab, croaker, shrimp, clams, as well as periwinkle, oyster, and spotted trout. Back in the 1800s, wealthy families brought their own cooks along as they docked by the florid shores for the summer. While the families went back to their abode, the cooks often stayed behind. The union of prolific fishing year-round and professional cooks transformed this town into a buzzing foodie destination. It's no surprise this village has earned the title 'seafood capital' of South Carolina, battling with fierce competition a the town which name is synonym with seafood.
The varied bounty of sea produce listed above is likely to appear across menus of the eight restaurants that line the MarshWalk, half a mile of wooden boardwalk where you can enjoy a prime meal with a view. Savor a typical seafood fest in the Dead Dog Saloon, a permanent fixture of this foodie avenue. You can order steamed shrimps and clams out of a bubbling pot, or indulge in an array of golden fried seafood including scallops, flounder and oysters. Enjoy with a side of 'hushpuppies', a deep-fried cornmeal ball delicacy.
You can enjoy this fisherman's paradise from a prime seat at the table, or you can embark on a fishing expedition. The wider stretch of Myrtle Beach, including Murrells Inlet, is a dream environment to trophy catch including mahi-mahi, grouper, and tuna. But be aware of seasonality and fishing permits when exploring opportunities, and always consult South Carolina guidelines.
Enjoy boardwalk views and pristine beaches around Murrells Inlet
The sandy stretch known as the MarshWalk is also your ticket to unique views of Woodland Creek, whether you want to sip a cocktail from one of the restaurants and bars, or stretch your legs on a scenic stroll. Take in the views of the saltwater estuary snaking its way to the ocean as you walk from the main deck towards Wahoo's Fish House, another dining establishment beloved by locals and known for dishing out finger-licking seafood.
To enjoy stretches of pristine sandy beaches, there's no better place than Huntington Beach State Park. A short seven-minute drive heading south from the MarshWalk, this verdant park once belonged to the Huntington family after which it is named. Amble inside Atalaya Castle, built by Anna and Archie Huntington to use as their main residence in the 1930s.
You can see why this family of artists fell in love with the place. The fine-sand stretch of three miles of beaches lives in unison with the lush nature surrounding it, and with an array of wildlife, counting as many as 300 bird species. This dreamy location never gets too crowded, and is ideal for camping, with over 170 campsites to choose from, all one sandy step away from pristine beaches.