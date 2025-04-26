The 'Seafood Capital Of South Carolina' Is A Fishing Village With Pristine Beaches And Boardwalk Views

What was Blackbeard's favourite seafood dish? We may never know, but the bewitching fishing village of Murrells Inlet was a known haunt of the legendary pirate, and continues its maritime legacy today as the seafood capital of South Carolina. Dozens of fish and crustacean species make the saltwater marshes a culinary paradise, as well as blessing the town with mesmerising estuary views from the boardwalk.

Some say the town was named after pirate captain John Murrell, some after an English colonist named Morrall who settled on the shore. While the mystery of its name will puzzle generations to come, its maritime heritage is a solid rockbed of the town's identity. From the first Native American communities who started shrimping in the estuary, through the turbulent days of piracy and Civil War, before it was baptized as the home of delicious fresh catch, and became the foodie hub it is today.

Murrells Inlet is located 13 miles south of Myrtle Beach, and like many of its neighboring towns offering paradise beaches with no crowds, it is a small but bustling area. It is also easily reachable from Charleston, 81 miles south. If making a stop at another of South Carolina's waterfront boardwalk and seafood hotspots, a short hour-and-a-half drive on US-17 separates the two foodie spots.