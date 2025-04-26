This Charming Michigan City Is Full Of Historic Museums, Mouth-Watering Eateries, And Small-Town Vibes

You'll feel like an authentic time traveler when you visit Marshall, Michigan, well-known for its original Victorian 19th-century architecture and historic settings. With a location in south-central Michigan, this lovely town is the perfect destination for a relaxing, laid-back getaway. Located between Chicago and Detroit, you can fly to either city and take a three-hour drive from the Windy City or a 90-minute drive from the Motor City. The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport is a little bit closer, about 34 miles away.

The city gets its name from Chief Justice John Marshall, the nation's fourth chief justice still considered one of the greatest to this day. Marshall also has one of the largest National Historic Landmark Districts in the U.S. Begin in the downtown area, where brick-paved streets, well-preserved buildings, and unique boutiques await you. Be sure to see the proud icon of the city, Brooks Memorial Fountain, opened in 1930. Why not pick up a few sandwiches to go at Pastrami Joe's Deli and picnic on the lawn? At night, the fountain lights up with bright colors. To get a great overview of the city, take the cute little Marshall Trolley, a 13-seat passenger trolley offering historic tours, craft brewery outings, and kid-friendly events.