This Charming Michigan City Is Full Of Historic Museums, Mouth-Watering Eateries, And Small-Town Vibes
You'll feel like an authentic time traveler when you visit Marshall, Michigan, well-known for its original Victorian 19th-century architecture and historic settings. With a location in south-central Michigan, this lovely town is the perfect destination for a relaxing, laid-back getaway. Located between Chicago and Detroit, you can fly to either city and take a three-hour drive from the Windy City or a 90-minute drive from the Motor City. The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport is a little bit closer, about 34 miles away.
The city gets its name from Chief Justice John Marshall, the nation's fourth chief justice still considered one of the greatest to this day. Marshall also has one of the largest National Historic Landmark Districts in the U.S. Begin in the downtown area, where brick-paved streets, well-preserved buildings, and unique boutiques await you. Be sure to see the proud icon of the city, Brooks Memorial Fountain, opened in 1930. Why not pick up a few sandwiches to go at Pastrami Joe's Deli and picnic on the lawn? At night, the fountain lights up with bright colors. To get a great overview of the city, take the cute little Marshall Trolley, a 13-seat passenger trolley offering historic tours, craft brewery outings, and kid-friendly events.
Historic sights to visit in Marshall
History buffs will have their work cut out for them exploring the town's eight museums. The Governor's Mansion Museum, built in 1839 in the grand style of Greek Revival Architecture, is high on Capitol Hill. Back in the day, it was believed that Marshall would become the state capitol and would need a stately home for its governor. Governor James Gordon and his family did live there, but Marshall never became the State Capitol of Michigan. That honor went to Lansing, about 45 minutes away. Today, you can explore the original furnishings and décor of this opulent mansion. The Marshall Historical Society operates three museums: The Honolulu House, built in 1860, the Marshall Historical Museum, and Capitol Hill School, which will also give you a glimpse into the past. Keep an eye on the historical society's events calendar for special activities during your visit.
Got tricks up your sleeve? Learn from the masters like Houdini and Blackstone at the American Museum of Magic in Marshall, considered the "Smithsonian of American Magic." Just say the magic word and abracadabra, Saturday magic shows will appear. Looking for more culture? The Franke Center for the Arts hosts live theater performances, concerts, and other inspiring events. Gallery enthusiasts may want to take a quick road trip to East Lansing, home to a stunning museum where the architecture rivals the art.
Hearty dining and welcoming accommodations in Marshall
Thanks to Michigan's strong agricultural roots, Marshall is a haven for culinary enthusiasts. More apples, cherries, and blueberries are grown here than anywhere in the U.S. You'll find these luscious fruits in pies, muffins, and cakes at Louie's Bakery, also famous for their nut rolls. For mouthwatering meals, you can't miss Schuler's Restaurant & Pub, a Marshall mainstay for over 100 years. Raise a pint at Dark Horse Brewing Company and stay for live music at the outdoor beer garden. Broadway Grille serves pizzas, hearty sandwiches, and luscious desserts.
As for accommodations, stay a while at the Villa on Verona, an inviting boutique hotel that will make you feel pampered in a warm, intimate atmosphere. If you'd like to road trip to a scenic paradise, head to Portland, a scenic Michigan city with two rivers and outdoor amenities. The state of Michigan has a reputation for being a winter wonderland in the colder months, so don't miss the Midwest's largest winter festival held in Grand Rapids from January to March.