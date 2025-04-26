One Of The Best Digital Nomad Destinations Is A Gorgeous South American City With Stunning Coastal Views
While hotspots for digital nomads like Bali and Lisbon — likened to Europe's San Francisco by Rick Steves — have made their mark with international remote workers, Montevideo has remained somewhat under the radar. Montevideo is the capital city of Uruguay, the South American destination Anthony Bourdain once called the world's most underrated. It's ranked among the top three cities in the world for digital nomads, according to a study by travel service Away Holidays. The larger cities of Los Angeles and Barcelona took first and second place, respectively, but part of Montevideo's appeal is that it has both the cultural sophistication of a capital city and a slower pace than what you'd find in the more mainstream contenders. Add in a growing tech culture, residency visas for digital nomads, and a high quality of life, and it's clear why this city is one of South America's best for remote workers.
The ranking took several factors into consideration, including broadband speed, climate, and transport costs. Not only did Montevideo score highly across most categories, it also scored higher overall than big cities like Paris, New York City, and Mexico City. In Montevideo, you get robust infrastructure without Manhattan-sized crowds, seaside breezes without the tourist kitsch, and plenty of workspace options without having to fight for seating in packed cafés. Plus, Montevideo has the highest quality of life of any South American city, according to the 2024 Quality of Life Ranking by Mercer.
Live, work, and play in Montevideo
Montevideo welcomes digital nomads — in 2023, Uruguay implemented a digital nomad visa which allows remote workers to stay and work in the country for up to a year. Getting the permit is a simple process. First, you come to Uruguay as a regular tourist, then you fill out an online form and sign an affidavit. Montevideo offers strong infrastructure for remote workers. The average internet download speed is around 175 megabits per second, higher than the global average of roughly 100 megabits per second. It also has several co-working hubs, including Sinergia and Cowork 18.
Unlike bustling big cities, Montevideo's culture leans quieter and slower. Digital nomad blogger Kalei White, who lived in the city for a year, said, "The lifestyle is very laid back and slow paced." This makes it a great place to focus and find a steadier work-life balance, though it could also mean that it's not an ideal destination if you're looking for somewhere with constant activities available. "Many places close by dark, which is fine for me because I'm rarely out then," said user Eli_Renfro about Montevideo in the Reddit forum for digital nomads. "But some people think it's boring because of this."
Still, as a capital city with a sizeable digital nomad community, it's not barren by any means. "Montevideo is a great city to live as the locals do with many underground and cultural events every weekend," Kalei White wrote. From its easy beach access to vibrant neighborhoods with lively bars, finding somewhere to unwind in the city is never a concern.
Where to stay and places to explore in Montevideo
Montevideo was called "a city where the sidewalk never ends" by The New York Times because of the nearly 14-mile coastline promenade called La Rambla. A good way to get to know the city is by taking a stroll or bike ride along La Rambla, since it'll take you past beaches, bars, and locals enjoying the sun, from the city's oldest neighborhood to its most modern. Montevideo's Old City is a perfect neighborhood to stay in if you're looking for historic architecture and cultural centers. It's home to European-inspired plazas like Zabala Square and the magnificent Palacio Salvo.
On the other end of the spectrum, there's the trendy, modern neighborhood of Pocitos. This is where you should start if you're looking for restaurants and nightlife. It's also where you're more likely to find younger nomads. For an evening in Pocitos, you might start with dinner at Carbonada, which earned a TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice award in 2024. Make sure to try asado, Uruguay's national dish made from meat slow-cooked over a wood fire. After dinner, you can head to El Bacilon Pub, considered one of the city's best nightlife destinations, or check out the chic Lotus Club.
Montevideo is served by Carrasco International Airport, about 30 to 40 minutes from the city center by taxi or shuttle. Once in the city, it's easy to get around by bus, taxi, or bike, thanks to its flat roadways. Montevideo is also a great springboard for exploring other cities in South America. For example, it's only a one-hour direct flight to Buenos Aires, best known as the Europe of South America.