One Of The Best Digital Nomad Destinations Is A Gorgeous South American City With Stunning Coastal Views

While hotspots for digital nomads like Bali and Lisbon — likened to Europe's San Francisco by Rick Steves — have made their mark with international remote workers, Montevideo has remained somewhat under the radar. Montevideo is the capital city of Uruguay, the South American destination Anthony Bourdain once called the world's most underrated. It's ranked among the top three cities in the world for digital nomads, according to a study by travel service Away Holidays. The larger cities of Los Angeles and Barcelona took first and second place, respectively, but part of Montevideo's appeal is that it has both the cultural sophistication of a capital city and a slower pace than what you'd find in the more mainstream contenders. Add in a growing tech culture, residency visas for digital nomads, and a high quality of life, and it's clear why this city is one of South America's best for remote workers.

The ranking took several factors into consideration, including broadband speed, climate, and transport costs. Not only did Montevideo score highly across most categories, it also scored higher overall than big cities like Paris, New York City, and Mexico City. In Montevideo, you get robust infrastructure without Manhattan-sized crowds, seaside breezes without the tourist kitsch, and plenty of workspace options without having to fight for seating in packed cafés. Plus, Montevideo has the highest quality of life of any South American city, according to the 2024 Quality of Life Ranking by Mercer.