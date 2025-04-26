This Wildly Underrated Japanese City Is Packed With Scenic Trails, World-Class Seafood, And Mt Fuji Views

Japan offers many underrated and uncrowded alternatives to Tokyo for those who want to see a more authentic side of Japan. Shizuoka is one of them. Located just one hour away from the capital by train, this charming prefecture is best known for its breathtaking views of Mount Fuji along its rugged seaside cliffs and lush mountains with beautiful hiking trails. The many serene temples in the area, as well as the region's freshly caught and mouthwatering seafood, make Shizuoka a truly must-visit destination when traveling through Japan.

While Shizuoka is indeed a haven for hikers and nature lovers, the region offers a rich cultural experience stretching beyond its natural beauty. Travelers can stay in traditional ryokan inns, soak in healing onsen hot springs, and walk sections of the historic Tokaido road — once connecting Tokyo with Kyoto and traveled by samurai, monks, and merchants. Although the road is not what it used to be, it still winds through historic landmarks, scenic trails, and many more picturesque stops.

Getting to Shizuoka City is easy. The Shizuoka Airport stands about 20 miles from the city's center and Shizuoka Station. The prefecture and city are also reachable by shinkansen (high-speed train) when coming from major cities like Tokyo or Nagoya.