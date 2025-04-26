This Wildly Underrated Japanese City Is Packed With Scenic Trails, World-Class Seafood, And Mt Fuji Views
Japan offers many underrated and uncrowded alternatives to Tokyo for those who want to see a more authentic side of Japan. Shizuoka is one of them. Located just one hour away from the capital by train, this charming prefecture is best known for its breathtaking views of Mount Fuji along its rugged seaside cliffs and lush mountains with beautiful hiking trails. The many serene temples in the area, as well as the region's freshly caught and mouthwatering seafood, make Shizuoka a truly must-visit destination when traveling through Japan.
While Shizuoka is indeed a haven for hikers and nature lovers, the region offers a rich cultural experience stretching beyond its natural beauty. Travelers can stay in traditional ryokan inns, soak in healing onsen hot springs, and walk sections of the historic Tokaido road — once connecting Tokyo with Kyoto and traveled by samurai, monks, and merchants. Although the road is not what it used to be, it still winds through historic landmarks, scenic trails, and many more picturesque stops.
Getting to Shizuoka City is easy. The Shizuoka Airport stands about 20 miles from the city's center and Shizuoka Station. The prefecture and city are also reachable by shinkansen (high-speed train) when coming from major cities like Tokyo or Nagoya.
The best things to do and see when visiting Shizuoka
Although Mount Fuji is what draws most tourists to Shizuoka, there are many more fantastic things to see and enjoy here. For example, the city is a major hub for history enthusiasts. As such, a visit to Sumpu (or Sunpu) Castle and Park will help you learn more about Japan's iconic 16th-century shogun, Tokugawa Ieyasu. The castle's surroundings boast very beautiful scenery, which will surely make this experience a lot more enjoyable. However, the Fugetsuro — the residence for the last of the Tokugawa shoguns — will provide you with one of the most beautiful garden views in all of Japan.
Of course, you do need to pay your respects to Mount Fuji while you're in Shizuoka. Thus, a great place within the city for viewing the volcano is the Nihondaira Plateau, 30 minutes away from Shizuoka Station. The plateau also offers visitors many scenic hiking trails that lead to places like the Kunozan Toshogu Shrine and Shizuoka Sengen Shrine, two of the area's must-see cultural landmarks.
Finally, you cannot miss Shizuoka's amazing food scene. While the world-class seafood and Sakura Ebi shrimp brought directly from Shimizu Port — another must-stop — take center stage, the Oden Alleys' street food will blow your mind. These are located a few steps from the station and will provide you with delicious treats such as hotpots (called oden) made with a tasty beef broth and a variety of ingredients like potatoes and boiled eggs, as well as many other treats to indulge in.
Where to stay in Shizuoka and other must-see attractions around the prefecture
Shizuoka Prefecture offers many more activities and places to enjoy. On the Izu Peninsula, about two hours from Shizuoka City by bus or train, the Izu Panorama Park features a new attraction: a sky garden with breathtaking views of Mount Fuji and Suruga Bay. The park also offers several lounges and rest areas for visitors. Also, Shizuoka's coastline is dotted with beautiful beaches like the Miho Masaki Beach, about 40 minutes away from the city. Nature enthusiasts have several hiking trails to enjoy as well, such as the Jogasaki Coastal Trail in Ito, about 70 miles from the city.
You can also enjoy a full day-trip climbing Mount Fuji via the Mt. Fuji Tourism Climbing Route 3776 in Fuji City, 30 miles from Shizuoka. Climbing Mount Fuji is prohibited most of the year, so be sure to check with local authorities beforehand. A leisurely walk on Shizuoka's portion of the Tokaido road is another must. If you're traveling to Japan around April, Lake Kawaguchi, Japan's most beautiful mirror-like lake, 1.5 hours from Shizuoka, will amaze you with more unforgettable views of Mount Fuji.
As for accommodations in Shizuoka, traditional inns often feature relaxing hot spring baths (onsens), such as the Laforet Ito Onsen Yunoniwa, starting at around $130 per night. In Shizuoka City, the Hotel Ole Inn is a good option to be located close to Shizuoka and Shimizu Stations. Finally, the Hotel Celeste Shizuoka promises a more traditional experience, while Guesthouse Hitoyado is a great budget option close to local amenities and train stations.