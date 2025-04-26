A Perfect Heart-Shaped California Lake Offers Crystal-Clear Waters And Epic Views Of Mount Shasta

At the southern end of the Cascade Range, Mount Shasta provides some of the most scenic imagery in Northern California. This permanently snow-kissed volcanic peak can be viewed from miles away, with one of the finest photo ops accessible only by foot, from the aptly named Heart Lake, high up on the Trinity Divide side of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

This heart-shaped glacial reservoir is relatively small at just under an acre (and only 11 feet deep on average), but it offers a perfect reflection of Mount Shasta on a clear day, whether viewed from the southern shore or the slabs of Castle Peak, directly above it. Thanks to its elevation, many hikers argue Heart Lake's views outshine those of other alpine lakes in the area, including the much larger (and more popular) Castle Lake below it. Consider camping out for the night, and you'll be rewarded with a particularly memorable sunrise or sunset.