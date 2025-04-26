Situated Between Milan And Pisa Is A Quiet Italian Town With Mountain Air, Slow Living, And Hidden Castles

Rome, Florence, and Venice are typically at the top of a tourist's itinerary when planning a trip to Italy, but many visitors are discovering under-the-radar towns in "The Boot" for a beautiful, crowd-free vacation as well. Despite the country's popularity, Italy is full of awe-inspiring landscapes and centuries-old architecture that fly under the radar, like those found in Borgo Val di Taro.

Tucked in the Apennine Mountains of the Emilia-Romagna region in Northern Italy, the city is about a two-hour drive north of Pisa and south of Milan. It's home to about 5,100 people (via City Population), so you can kiss the crowded streets of Florence, Rome, and Venice goodbye for a similar, more peaceful experience up in the mountains. Traveling by car is by far the simplest and fastest way to reach the town, but you can also access it by bus.

If you learn any essential Italian phrases while overseas, you might be familiar with the phrase "dolce far niente," which translates to the sweetness of doing nothing. Similar to the English phrase "stop and smell the roses," it captures the slow, intentional lifestyle that defines this town. In Borgo Val di Taro, nature sets the pace. Locals hike scenic trails that wind through the mountains, or search for one of the town's earthy treasures: porcini mushrooms. But the region offers more than natural beauty and culinary charm. For a touch of enchantment, you'll find fairytale-like castles atop the hillsides, offering incredible scenery and a glimpse into the area's historic past.