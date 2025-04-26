Situated Between Milan And Pisa Is A Quiet Italian Town With Mountain Air, Slow Living, And Hidden Castles
Rome, Florence, and Venice are typically at the top of a tourist's itinerary when planning a trip to Italy, but many visitors are discovering under-the-radar towns in "The Boot" for a beautiful, crowd-free vacation as well. Despite the country's popularity, Italy is full of awe-inspiring landscapes and centuries-old architecture that fly under the radar, like those found in Borgo Val di Taro.
Tucked in the Apennine Mountains of the Emilia-Romagna region in Northern Italy, the city is about a two-hour drive north of Pisa and south of Milan. It's home to about 5,100 people (via City Population), so you can kiss the crowded streets of Florence, Rome, and Venice goodbye for a similar, more peaceful experience up in the mountains. Traveling by car is by far the simplest and fastest way to reach the town, but you can also access it by bus.
If you learn any essential Italian phrases while overseas, you might be familiar with the phrase "dolce far niente," which translates to the sweetness of doing nothing. Similar to the English phrase "stop and smell the roses," it captures the slow, intentional lifestyle that defines this town. In Borgo Val di Taro, nature sets the pace. Locals hike scenic trails that wind through the mountains, or search for one of the town's earthy treasures: porcini mushrooms. But the region offers more than natural beauty and culinary charm. For a touch of enchantment, you'll find fairytale-like castles atop the hillsides, offering incredible scenery and a glimpse into the area's historic past.
The castles surrounding Borgo Val di Taro
Borgo Val di Toro delivers medieval magic where travelers can escape reality. While it may not be home to the iconic Scaligero, one of Italy's most visited, well-preserved castles that looks like it was pulled straight from a storybook, the castles in this region come impressively close in grandeur and charm. Just a 10-minute drive from the city's center is Castello di Compiano, perched in the Apennines. According to Histouring, it was built before the year 1000 and served as a noble residence for centuries for notabe families that are known throughout Europe. Inside, visitors can explore opulent masterpieces and furniture (all dating between the 16th and 18th centuries) left behind by the castle's last resident. Today, it's not only a museum, but also a hotel, where guests can live like royalty, dine in elegance, and host regal private events, like weddings. Even though you might think sleeping in a castle might cost you a pretty penny, rates only run upwards of €150 (about $170 USD) for a standard-sized room.
A little farther north of the city lies Castello di Bardi, an otherworldly fortress dating back to the 9th century. This ancient stronghold has been home to royal families for generations, and even today, descendants such as H.S.H. Prince Albert of Monaco have visited to trace their heritage (H.S.H. Prince Albert of Monaco visited in 2018). The castle is a museum for the public, inviting guests to walk through centuries of rich history. It even offers ghost tours and special events, so it's worth adding it to your itinerary and booking a visit in advance.
Quiet lifestyle and community food events in Borgo Val di Taro
Any trip to Italy typically entails mouthwatering dishes, dancing in the streets, and buzzing piazzas. While that energy exists in Borgo Val di Taro, the vibe shifts to a more grounded feeling, where porcini mushrooms are in the spotlight, bicycles glide up winding roads, and the soundtrack is the soft breeze through the trees. In the Emilia-Romagna region, the fungi take center stage annually in September at the Borgatoro Mushroom Fair. Visitors can sample homegrown porcini mushrooms, join cooking classes, and pocket new recipes highlighting the region's rustic flavors. These vegetables are the main focus of the meal in Borgo Va di Taro, where the garnished detail matters most and the pasta dishes take a backseat.
It's not only healthy living, but also active living. Many locals hop on bikes and take scenic biking trails in the mountains with five-star views. If cycling's not your thing, hiking offers another way to explore the area, where you can head up to clearings with stunning nature all around you. You may even stroll by antique stone structures, reminding you of the town's deep history. However, it's important to note that most trails, like the circular Passo dei Due Santi e Passo del Brattello cycling route and the Church of San Martino via Sentiero Macinarsi route, are moderately challenging (or harder) and are not ideal for beginners. If you are a more advanced cyclist or hiker, the exercise certainly tees you up for a well-earned meal full of earthy porcini and pasta. After all, you're in Italy. If the lifestyle of Borgo Val di Taro doesn't slow you down, a full belly will.