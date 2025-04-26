The 'Little Grand Canyon' Of Mississippi Is A Geological Oddity With Scenic Trails And Breathtaking Views

Mississippi is home to the stunning Red Bluff Canyon, a red-earth geological marvel facing constant and ongoing erosion to this day. Often referred to as the "Little Grand Canyon," Red Bluff resembles Arizona's famous Grand Canyon — home to a glamorous safari-style resort — but on a smaller scale (hence its name). Regardless of its size, the bluff is still a striking sight offering visitors beautiful views of the surrounding valley, along with several hiking trails to enjoy just 11 minutes away from the city of Foxworth.

As this geological wonder keeps expanding due to the Pearl River's erosion, hikers do need to proceed with caution. In fact, the erosion has been so significant that local authorities have had to relocate Highway 587 twice as the ground beneath it continues to give way. Also, the Hattiesburg American reports that the canyon is privately owned by a person who lives out-of-state, so county officials have not promoted tourism in the canyon. Still, many adventurous visitors choose to explore the canyon more closely, drawn to its unique beauty.

While Mississippi offers some of the best Gulf Coast destinations for travelers, hiking through the Red Bluff Canyon will surely be an unforgettable experience. So if you're still sold on visiting this "Little Grand Canyon," the closest towns are Foxworth, as mentioned above, and Morgantown. You can reach either of these towns by flying into the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport (PIB), about an hour away.