The 'Little Grand Canyon' Of Mississippi Is A Geological Oddity With Scenic Trails And Breathtaking Views
Mississippi is home to the stunning Red Bluff Canyon, a red-earth geological marvel facing constant and ongoing erosion to this day. Often referred to as the "Little Grand Canyon," Red Bluff resembles Arizona's famous Grand Canyon — home to a glamorous safari-style resort — but on a smaller scale (hence its name). Regardless of its size, the bluff is still a striking sight offering visitors beautiful views of the surrounding valley, along with several hiking trails to enjoy just 11 minutes away from the city of Foxworth.
As this geological wonder keeps expanding due to the Pearl River's erosion, hikers do need to proceed with caution. In fact, the erosion has been so significant that local authorities have had to relocate Highway 587 twice as the ground beneath it continues to give way. Also, the Hattiesburg American reports that the canyon is privately owned by a person who lives out-of-state, so county officials have not promoted tourism in the canyon. Still, many adventurous visitors choose to explore the canyon more closely, drawn to its unique beauty.
While Mississippi offers some of the best Gulf Coast destinations for travelers, hiking through the Red Bluff Canyon will surely be an unforgettable experience. So if you're still sold on visiting this "Little Grand Canyon," the closest towns are Foxworth, as mentioned above, and Morgantown. You can reach either of these towns by flying into the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport (PIB), about an hour away.
Hiking through the Red Bluff Canyon Trails
Although Red Bluff is referred to as "Little Grand Canyon," it's only small in comparison. It actually boasts an impressive depth of 150 feet and a length and width of almost a mile. The main hiking trail is a 1-mile long loop around some forests that allow visitors to marvel at the multicolored rocky walls the canyon is so well-known for. Along the way, though, hikers will run into some inclines, making the trek a little bit challenging for some. There are also a couple more trails on both the east and west sides of the canyon, both leading towards the bluff's bottom, close to the Pearl River. The river itself acts as a trail as well, going all the way through more dense forests.
Some things to consider when hiking around the Little Grand Canyon is that it can prove challenging even to experienced hikers. Some sources also state that there's a considerable amount of litter along the way. Once again, watching your step is advisable. Furthermore, the soil at the canyon is made of red and orange clay, which means your shoes and clothes might get stained.
Finally, the canyon offers great opportunities for photography, especially at the cliffs and alcoves along Highway 587 — serving as both parking spots and overlooks rivaling the endless views of the Grand Canyon. Be sure to bring a camera, shoes, and clothes you don't mind dirtying to fully enjoy this adventure.
Where to stay and eat near Mississippi's 'Little Grand Canyon'
Once you're done adventuring through Red Bluff Canyon, there are plenty of places in Marion County — where the canyon sits — to enjoy a well-deserved rest and a meal. Hattiesburg, an hour away from the canyon, offers accommodations starting at around $70 at the time of writing. These options include the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Hattiesburg and the Hilton Garden Inn Hattiesburg, among others starting at around $100 per night.
The town of Columbia — 17 minutes from the bluff — also offers somewhat low-cost accommodations, with the Rodeway Inn Columbia starting at $120 per night. The town also offers some great sightseeing opportunities, as it is home to historic places like the Columbia's John Ford Home, where Mississippi statehood was requested in 1816. It also offers some great spots for grabbing a bite like the Southern Fried Rabbit, specializing in delicious rabbit-meat dishes.
Other places to eat in Hattiesburg include the Crescent City Grill and Sully's Tavern — serving a varied menu which includes both meat and pasta dishes. At the Blu Jazz Café, you can enjoy some great live music alongside your meal while in Hattiesburg. Lastly, other dining options in nearby Foxworth include Kane's Catfish Seafood and Steak, The Smokehouse, or the Country Diner, all serving a variety of dishes such as steak, salads, and more.