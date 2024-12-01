Snooze In A Safari Tent Right Beside The Grand Canyon At A Glamorous Arizona Resort
The Grand Canyon in Arizona is one of the world's most extraordinary natural wonders, a vast plunging gorge of unique rock formations, snaking rivers, and shifting hues set across over 1.2 million acres. If you want to visit this iconic American landmark without sacrificing luxurious amenities, check into Under Canvas Grand Canyon for the ultimate glamping experience, just a 25-minute drive from the Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance.
Home to 90 canvas tents, outfitted with safari-chic decor and king-size beds, Under Canvas is nestled in the heart of 160 forested acres. This stylish sanctuary is an ideal base for exploring the Grand Canyon; plus, the Under Canvas team can organize local tours and guided adventures. After a day of discovery, return to this charming camp for delicious meals and share s'mores at the fire pit under the stars. In fact, Under Canvas Grand Canyon has been certified by DarkSky, an organization that seeks to combat light pollution. Needless to say, the stargazing here is exceptional.
Under Canvas is located in Grand Canyon Junction, about an hour's drive from Flagstaff Pulliam Airport. It is also a three-hour drive from Phoenix and a nearly four-hour drive from Las Vegas. The property is open seasonally between April and October, the best months for exploring the canyon's majestic landscapes. From a cozy romantic escape to a family-friendly vacation, Under Canvas Grand Canyon promises an unforgettable getaway.
Inside Under Canvas Grand Canyon
The 90 safari tents offer a variety of configurations, catering to couples, families, and friend groups. Some offer private ensuite bathrooms, while other tents have the use of a communal bathhouse. Each tent is heated with an individual wood stove. However, there is no electricity, Wi-Fi, or air-conditioning available in the tents. Meals are served in the convivial lobby tent or al fresco in the camp's courtyard, with appetizers like bison chili and main courses such as miso-marinated skirt steak and hearty grain bowls.
"The on-site dining options exceeded our expectations—everything we tried was delicious, and the variety was impressive," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "In the evenings, we loved gathering around the outdoor fire pits, a wonderful way to relax and meet fellow travelers from all over. This place truly offers the perfect blend of comfort and adventure." A stay at Under Canvas is also affordable: Tents start at $222 per night.
While there are many National Parks in America, the Grand Canyon is arguably the most famous. Not far from Under Canvas is the South Rim entrance, where you can embark on the Rim Trail, a 13-mile path beloved for its sweeping views. The South Rim is also the access point to the notorious Bright Angel Trail, considered one of the most dangerous hikes in America. Whether you choose to trek into the canyon or just observe the humbling panorama, the Grand Canyon is a must-visit experience, and Under Canvas is the perfect basecamp.