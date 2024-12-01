Snooze In A Safari Tent Right Beside The Grand Canyon At A Glamorous Arizona Resort

The Grand Canyon in Arizona is one of the world's most extraordinary natural wonders, a vast plunging gorge of unique rock formations, snaking rivers, and shifting hues set across over 1.2 million acres. If you want to visit this iconic American landmark without sacrificing luxurious amenities, check into Under Canvas Grand Canyon for the ultimate glamping experience, just a 25-minute drive from the Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance.

Home to 90 canvas tents, outfitted with safari-chic decor and king-size beds, Under Canvas is nestled in the heart of 160 forested acres. This stylish sanctuary is an ideal base for exploring the Grand Canyon; plus, the Under Canvas team can organize local tours and guided adventures. After a day of discovery, return to this charming camp for delicious meals and share s'mores at the fire pit under the stars. In fact, Under Canvas Grand Canyon has been certified by DarkSky, an organization that seeks to combat light pollution. Needless to say, the stargazing here is exceptional.

Under Canvas is located in Grand Canyon Junction, about an hour's drive from Flagstaff Pulliam Airport. It is also a three-hour drive from Phoenix and a nearly four-hour drive from Las Vegas. The property is open seasonally between April and October, the best months for exploring the canyon's majestic landscapes. From a cozy romantic escape to a family-friendly vacation, Under Canvas Grand Canyon promises an unforgettable getaway.