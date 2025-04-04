Drive Right To The Bottom Of The Grand Canyon On This Little-Visited Road With Camping And Unmatched Views

The Grand Canyon is stunning the first time you see it. But if you've been there before, you might think you've seen it all — especially when you're packed into lookout points along the popular South Rim. As one of the most visited national parks in the U.S., the Grand Canyon spans over 1 million acres, draws over 300 million people from around the world every year, and is crowded almost year-round (although the best time to visit is a weekday in May). While most visitors stick to the edge, there's one road where you can drive to the bottom yourself.

With enough planning and time, you can reach the canyon floor without hiking, riding a mule, or taking a multi-day rafting trip. Simply head down the little-known Diamond Creek Road in Arizona. This area is part of the Hualapai Reservation and also has easy access to Grand Canyon West, which includes the Skywalk (a glass catwalk over the edge of the canyon), a zipline, and other attractions. As the only road that leads to the bottom of this natural wonder, you can camp at the bottom or just spend the day near the river before driving back up and spending the night in the nearby city of Kingman, where the Monolith Garden Loop Trail offers quieter canyon views.