Drive Right To The Bottom Of The Grand Canyon On This Little-Visited Road With Camping And Unmatched Views
The Grand Canyon is stunning the first time you see it. But if you've been there before, you might think you've seen it all — especially when you're packed into lookout points along the popular South Rim. As one of the most visited national parks in the U.S., the Grand Canyon spans over 1 million acres, draws over 300 million people from around the world every year, and is crowded almost year-round (although the best time to visit is a weekday in May). While most visitors stick to the edge, there's one road where you can drive to the bottom yourself.
With enough planning and time, you can reach the canyon floor without hiking, riding a mule, or taking a multi-day rafting trip. Simply head down the little-known Diamond Creek Road in Arizona. This area is part of the Hualapai Reservation and also has easy access to Grand Canyon West, which includes the Skywalk (a glass catwalk over the edge of the canyon), a zipline, and other attractions. As the only road that leads to the bottom of this natural wonder, you can camp at the bottom or just spend the day near the river before driving back up and spending the night in the nearby city of Kingman, where the Monolith Garden Loop Trail offers quieter canyon views.
Driving to the bottom of the Grand Canyon on Diamond Creek Road
The drive down Diamond Creek Road itself is part of the experience. Towering canyon walls and stretches of desert vegetation make for incredible scenery. The bright blue sky against the canyon walls is worth a glance — just not while you're behind the wheel. The 22-mile drive is largely unpaved, with sharp drop-offs in some areas. Expect to share the road with vehicles heading back up, as well as large trucks hauling rafting boats, passengers, and gear. Diamond Creek Beach is a popular launch point for rafting trips, so there may be traffic at the bottom, but you might also find yourself camping alone.
Timing is everything here, as part of the roadway crosses the namesake Diamond Creek. If it has rained recently, you may find some sections more challenging to traverse. If you're going in summer, check the forecast, as monsoon rains can cause flash floods. If rain is expected, delay your trip or be ready to turn around. The speed limit is 25 mph, and you'll need at least an hour to drive down (more if you spot wildlife or make multiple stops).
Once you spot Diamond Peak — which looks a lot like a pyramid — you're getting close to the end of this drive. You'll soon find a parking and camping area with ramadas, picnic tables, and portable restrooms nearby. You'll need to walk or drive to reach the river. Remember to practice Leave No Trace principles and pack out everything you bring in. This is Tribal Land, so be respectful and make sure to follow local laws.
Planning your trip to the bottom
You'll need a permit to drive the road and camp at the bottom, which you can purchase in Peach Springs, Arizona, at the Hualapai Game and Fish office. Located inside a historic stone building that once served as the Peach Springs Trading Post, the office dates back to 1928 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Diamond Creek Road closes to traffic by 4 p.m. and is only open during daylight hours, so plan accordingly. If Peach Springs looks familiar, it's because the town was one of the inspirations for Radiator Springs in Disney's Pixar movie "Cars." In addition to this drive, Peach Springs offers a unique dining experience inside a dry cavern and sits along historic Route 66.
A ranger may stop you to verify your permit, so keep it handy. The fees collected help the Hualapai Tribe maintain the road and facilities for all to enjoy. A four-wheel drive vehicle with high clearance is recommended, but a sturdy car that handles dirt roads may be enough if conditions are dry. Peach Springs has limited offerings at the Walapai Market, including some food, water, and gas. Be sure to bring everything you need on this adventure, including camping gear if you're staying overnight.