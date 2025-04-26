A Nevada Riverside Haven Full Of Wild West History Offers Scenic Trails Up A Storybook Mountain
If you're planning a vacation to Nevada, you may assume that there's little to do beyond gambling in Las Vegas or Reno, aka the world's "biggest little city." However, once you venture beyond the glitz and glamor of the casinos, you'll discover some incredible small towns, many of which are steeped in history. One such spot is Verdi, which sits just about 10 miles west of Reno along the Nevada-California border and the Truckee River.
On the map, Verdi doesn't look like much until you see the land's topography. What you'll notice is that Verdi sits at the entrance of a narrow path between mountains, making it a crucial juncture for those traveling through the Sierra Nevada mountain range. In fact, Verdi developed mainly as a hub for wagons, trains, and other vehicles to pass between states.
Today, Verdi — dubbed "ver-die" by locals —offers the perfect opportunity to hike scenic trails, learn about the history of the Wild West, and still be close enough to world-class locales like Reno and Lake Tahoe. If that sounds appealing, here's what you need to know about this small town.
The history behind Verdi, Nevada
Before the mid-1800s, crossing the Sierra Nevada mountains was a treacherous undertaking. However, cutting through the mountains was the best way to travel in and out California, which is why the Central Pacific Railroad chose that route. As construction occurred between 1867 and 1869, Verdi became a connection point between the two states. Soon after, both commercial and industrial traffic surged through the town on the rails. In fact, it's said that Verdi got its name when the founder of Central Pacific drew the name of an Italian singer, Guiseppe Verdi, out of a hat.
For much of Verdi's history, lumber was the primary export, thanks to the abundance of trees in the area and the railroad allowing mills to ship materials to big cities on the coast. But having so much industry in Verdi also meant it was the target of thieves. In 1870, bandits robbed a Central Pacific train and relieved it of over $41,000 in gold (worth over $2 million today).
As the lumber industry faded, Verdi became the connection point for the first American transcontinental highway, the Lincoln Highway, which started in 1913. By 1950, as the freeway system was being established, the old highway was renovated to become I-80. So, even though the Wild West is long gone, Verdi still remains as the welcoming point for people crossing into Nevada from California.
Planning your Wild West trip to Verdi
Fortunately, because Verdi is so close to Reno, you can simply fly into the city and drive there. Reno is also one of the many U.S. airports where you no longer need to show your boarding pass to TSA. You can either stay in the big city or in Verdi at the Best Western Boomtown Casino and Hotel.
Because of its proximity to the Sierra Nevada mountains, Verdi is perfect for those who love hiking and the outdoors. Some of the robust hikes you can take include heading up the storybook Crystal Peak or walking along the Truckee River on the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail. You can also explore the historic Henness Pass Junction by car. Keep in mind that you're just about an hour's drive from Incline Village, a chic Nevada town with mountain charm, renowned views, and access to Lake Tahoe. So, you can experience both mountain passes and shoreline beaches in the same day.
Despite Verdi's size, it's actually home to some incredible restaurants. If you're looking for a place to hang out with a drink, there's Sasquatch Tavern and Grill. If you prefer something a bit more modern, head down the street to Chop 40. For great steak, try the Verdi Grillhouse and Casino or the Boomtown Steakhouse. Plus, since you're a short drive from Reno, you can take advantage of the diverse offerings over there, too.