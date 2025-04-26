A Nevada Riverside Haven Full Of Wild West History Offers Scenic Trails Up A Storybook Mountain

If you're planning a vacation to Nevada, you may assume that there's little to do beyond gambling in Las Vegas or Reno, aka the world's "biggest little city." However, once you venture beyond the glitz and glamor of the casinos, you'll discover some incredible small towns, many of which are steeped in history. One such spot is Verdi, which sits just about 10 miles west of Reno along the Nevada-California border and the Truckee River.

On the map, Verdi doesn't look like much until you see the land's topography. What you'll notice is that Verdi sits at the entrance of a narrow path between mountains, making it a crucial juncture for those traveling through the Sierra Nevada mountain range. In fact, Verdi developed mainly as a hub for wagons, trains, and other vehicles to pass between states.

Today, Verdi — dubbed "ver-die" by locals —offers the perfect opportunity to hike scenic trails, learn about the history of the Wild West, and still be close enough to world-class locales like Reno and Lake Tahoe. If that sounds appealing, here's what you need to know about this small town.