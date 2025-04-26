One Of The Largest Performing Arts Centers Outside Of New York Hides In The Midwest (And It's Not Chicago)

New York's Broadway is everyone's first choice when it comes to the biggest performing arts hub in the U.S. However, there's a close second in that competition, and it's located in a major Midwest city (and it's not Chicago). No, that other major performing arts center is Cleveland's Playhouse Square. With 11 venues, Playhouse Square hosts over 1,000 performances, including plays, musicals, comedy shows, concerts, and more. To really sell the district's love for the theatrical, it's also home to a massive chandelier that hangs over the corner of East 14th Street and Euclid Avenue, right in the center of all the dazzling fun.

Playhouse Square's roots go back over a century to when five theaters — each marked by the extravagance of the era — opened in the early 1920s. The district was the main source of entertainment in Cleveland for several years until decades of tumultuous events — including the Great Depression, WWII, and the advent of TV — slowly chipped away at Playhouse Square's relevance. Several of its theaters closed down and became derelict buildings. However, 1970 saw a renewed interest in revitalizing the rundown theaters, with early restoration efforts leading to occasional productions. This helped spur enthusiasm for returning Playhouse Square to its former glory, which occurred over the next couple of decades, turning the neighborhood into the majestic and lively performing arts capital it is today. You can even find the vintage Midwest elegance of 'Crystal Palace,' one of America's first indoor shopping centers, just down the road.

Because there are always productions happening in Playhouse Square, there's technically never a bad time to visit. However, as summers can get quite humid and winters can be pretty chilly, spring and fall offer the most comfortable weather with mildly warm days and cool nights.