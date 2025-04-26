One Of The Largest Performing Arts Centers Outside Of New York Hides In The Midwest (And It's Not Chicago)
New York's Broadway is everyone's first choice when it comes to the biggest performing arts hub in the U.S. However, there's a close second in that competition, and it's located in a major Midwest city (and it's not Chicago). No, that other major performing arts center is Cleveland's Playhouse Square. With 11 venues, Playhouse Square hosts over 1,000 performances, including plays, musicals, comedy shows, concerts, and more. To really sell the district's love for the theatrical, it's also home to a massive chandelier that hangs over the corner of East 14th Street and Euclid Avenue, right in the center of all the dazzling fun.
Playhouse Square's roots go back over a century to when five theaters — each marked by the extravagance of the era — opened in the early 1920s. The district was the main source of entertainment in Cleveland for several years until decades of tumultuous events — including the Great Depression, WWII, and the advent of TV — slowly chipped away at Playhouse Square's relevance. Several of its theaters closed down and became derelict buildings. However, 1970 saw a renewed interest in revitalizing the rundown theaters, with early restoration efforts leading to occasional productions. This helped spur enthusiasm for returning Playhouse Square to its former glory, which occurred over the next couple of decades, turning the neighborhood into the majestic and lively performing arts capital it is today. You can even find the vintage Midwest elegance of 'Crystal Palace,' one of America's first indoor shopping centers, just down the road.
Because there are always productions happening in Playhouse Square, there's technically never a bad time to visit. However, as summers can get quite humid and winters can be pretty chilly, spring and fall offer the most comfortable weather with mildly warm days and cool nights.
Playhouse Square is a theatre connoisseur's dream
Playhouse Square President and CEO Craig Hassall told Cleveland.com, "If you think of Fisherman's Wharf (in San Francisco) or Bourbon Street (in New Orleans), these are the places you have to go to when you go to those cities ... I would like Playhouse Square to be that place in Cleveland." Considering the increasing popularity of the district, it's fair to say that it won't take long before Playhouse Square becomes one of the Forest City's must-see destinations.
One of the standout Playhouse Square venues is the Hanna Theatre, home of Great Lakes Theater, which presents both classic and contemporary productions along with pre-show programs. The Cleveland Play House theater company puts on educational programs and summer camps and splits its shows across three Playhouse Square venues — the Allen, Outcalt, and Helen theatres. While the Mimi Ohio Theatre tragically burned down in 1964, it has since been fully renovated back to its original 1920s elegance. The venue hosts everything from opera to Shakespeare to jazz concerts and everything in between.
However, with the large number of venues to visit, getting the most out of your time in Playhouse Square can be a daunting task. Luckily, visitors can register for free or private (paid) tours that take them through the area's fascinating history and stunning architecture. For more architecture, consider visiting this Ohio city full of Victorian-era charm less than half an hour away.
Stay and dine in Playhouse Square
If you'd like to really immerse yourself in the Playhouse Square scene, your best bet is to stay at a hotel that's within minutes of its many theaters. The Crowne Plaza is a classy option that has many luxury amenities, like a pool, a fitness center, and delicious food at its restaurant, Brel's at Playhouse Square. For a more modern stay, you can't go wrong with the Metropolitan at The 9, which includes a pilates studio, spa services, a rooftop lounge, and an indoor dog park. And if you want more of a classic hotel experience, then the Schofield Hotel is for you, as it includes such perks as pet-friendly services, valet parking, and spacious suites.
Playhouse Square is also on its way to becoming a foodie paradise of sorts, so there will always be something to dine on — or sip on — in between shows. After opening The Brasserie coffeeshop and The Bulkley Bar, Hassall explained on Playhouse Square's website that these additions seek to "further establish the Playhouse Square District as a must-visit destination for visitors, as well as downtown Cleveland residents and workers." Hassall added, "We are thrilled to bring new life to two spaces within The Bulkley Building and create an even more animated neighborhood."
A standout dining option is Zaytoon Lebanese Kitchen, which serves up a stellar array of breakfast items, salads, pitas, and sandwiches. It has plenty of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, too. Stop by Hofbräuhaus Cleveland for a hearty meal and a stein of Bavarian beer. If you want even more food and creativity just outside Cleveland, visit this picture-perfect town where artistic energy flows alongside cozy cafes.