An Underrated City In The Heart Of Louisiana Is A Dynamic Hub Of Creole Culture And Small-Town Vibes
A small Southern city in the heart of Louisiana is a cultural melting pot that offers much more than meets the eye, with nearly endless outdoor pursuits such as home-grown festivals — including a Mardi Gras bash and an annual spring Holi festival – and outdoor concerts. Alexandria is where north and south Louisiana come together in perhaps the perfect package for curious visitors seeking a new and vibrant destination for their next adventure.
Alexandria offers lots to do for all kinds of travelers. From families to couples, and from solos to groups traveling together, the city is a great stop on any trip. Located about halfway between Shreveport and Lafayette, Alexandria is in the Red River Valley. It's a true Louisiana crossroads for visitors driving northwest from New Orleans or for tourists heading northeast out of Houston. With good traffic, it's under an hour and a half straight south on I-49 from Lafayette, which has the closest airport in Lafayette Regional Airport. After taking in Lafayette, an underrated Louisiana town with Cajun vibes, it's an easy drive to Alexandria for something a bit different. Here, visitors can dive into the city's colorful Creole past or hike the trails of Kisatchie National Forest on the city's outskirts, some of which wind up to 30 miles through the pines. Hunters and anglers, too, can find great sport on the public lands and waters around the city.
Creole history is alive and well in Alexandria
Alexandria, like much of Louisiana, has deep Creole roots that stretch back generations. It's home to Kent House, an authentic Creole Plantation constructed in 1796 that's listed on the National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places. Kent House was built before Napoleon sold the Louisiana Territory to the United States in 1803 and is one of the oldest standing structures in Louisiana. Today, the lovingly restored and maintained historical home is open to the public for tours and events. For history buffs visiting Alexandria, it's a must-see attraction.
While Alexandria's history is quite colorful, at times it's also quite tragic. For instance, the city was a pivotal location during the Civil War — it was occupied by Union forces in the spring of 1863 as a part of the Red River Campaign. When Union troops were forced to abandon Alexandria, they set it ablaze on their way out; 90% of the city burned to the ground. The only church left standing was the St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, built in 1834. Because much of it burned during the Civil War, Alexandria doesn't possess the overt history of Natchitoches, Louisiana's oldest city with European charm and culture. Instead, the history is just under the surface where curious visitors can easily find it. Later, during reconstruction, Alexandria's plentiful timber assets attracted railroads to the community. The historic facade of the Union Station Depot, built in 1909, is still standing today and part of an impressive walking tour of Alexandria that pedestrian tourists should absolutely love.
Alexandria is home base for outdoor recreation
Kisatchie National Forest surrounds Alexandria and offers over 600,000 acres of accessible public lands available for hiking, cycling, hunting, fishing, and more. These forest lands, once harvested for marketable timber, now provide an important habitat for native Louisiana wildlife such as alligators and white-tailed deer, plus anglers can drop a baited hook in Kisatchie Bayou for catfish, bass, and perch. There are over 100 miles of trails in the forest; mountain bikers especially have plenty of options, including the 11-mile-long Hickman Trail that they share with off-road vehicle enjoyers.
Back in town, Alexandria is home to a number of festivals, including its Mardis Gras parade and the annual spring Holi festival, a Hindu event conducted to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. The Holi festival includes a popular color run; for a day in May, downtown Alexandria is dusted with colorful powders. Throw in some outstanding dining and drinking options, such as the Diamond Grill steakhouse or the Tasting Room of Louisiana whiskey bar, and the city offers a complete visitor's experience. It may not be as well-known as Abita Springs, an artsy town with some of Louisiana's most mouth-watering restaurants, but Alexandria holds its own. So don't sleep on this little city in the middle of the state — it's worth a visit.