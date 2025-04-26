An Underrated City In The Heart Of Louisiana Is A Dynamic Hub Of Creole Culture And Small-Town Vibes

A small Southern city in the heart of Louisiana is a cultural melting pot that offers much more than meets the eye, with nearly endless outdoor pursuits such as home-grown festivals — including a Mardi Gras bash and an annual spring Holi festival – and outdoor concerts. Alexandria is where north and south Louisiana come together in perhaps the perfect package for curious visitors seeking a new and vibrant destination for their next adventure.

Alexandria offers lots to do for all kinds of travelers. From families to couples, and from solos to groups traveling together, the city is a great stop on any trip. Located about halfway between Shreveport and Lafayette, Alexandria is in the Red River Valley. It's a true Louisiana crossroads for visitors driving northwest from New Orleans or for tourists heading northeast out of Houston. With good traffic, it's under an hour and a half straight south on I-49 from Lafayette, which has the closest airport in Lafayette Regional Airport. After taking in Lafayette, an underrated Louisiana town with Cajun vibes, it's an easy drive to Alexandria for something a bit different. Here, visitors can dive into the city's colorful Creole past or hike the trails of Kisatchie National Forest on the city's outskirts, some of which wind up to 30 miles through the pines. Hunters and anglers, too, can find great sport on the public lands and waters around the city.