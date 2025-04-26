This Route Through Tennessee's Majestic Mountains Boasts Many Of The State's Most Iconic Natural Wonders
If you're seeking your next great adventure road trip that includes stunning natural wonders along the route, consider a six-hour-long trip through Tennessee's majestic mountains. A nature-lover and outdoor-adventurer's dream, the long, scenic drive starts at the magical Cherohala Skyway, which links Tellico Plains, one of Tennessee's coolest moutain towns, to Robbinsville, North Carolina. Established in the late 1990s (though its roots go back further), the 43-mile stretch of road includes exquisite views from as high as 5,400 feet. The area's name is a combination of the Cherokee and Nantahala National Forests, which the road crosses.
Continuing past the Cherohala Skyway takes road trippers to the Tennessee River Gorge, the "Grand Canyon of the South," which isn't far from the stunning, majestic town of Signal Mountain. Rich with history dating back thousands of years, the Tennessee River Gorge Trust was established in 1981 to help protect the area and preserve said history. Covering 26 miles, the naturally formed gorge offers stunning views of the Tennessee River. It's perfect for hiking and exploring the various viewpoints located along the gorge, including Lawson Rock, Laurel Point, and Edwards Point, which provide breathtaking views for outdoor and nature enthusiasts.
Tennessee features some of the most exquisite waterfalls
Past the Tennessee River Gorge, experience the majestic beauty of Lookout Mountain, located only a few minutes from downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee's "scenic city." Bordering the state of Georgia, the mountain town offers breathtaking views of Rock City and Ruby Falls.
Beyond the majestic beauty of Lookout Mountain, road trippers will find themselves at the Rock Island State Park. While Tennessee does not lack state parks, the Rock Island State Park is particularly impressive for its multiple breathtaking waterfalls, including the Great Falls and the Twin Falls. The waterfalls help add to the overall lushness of the park, making it a perfect location for outdoor activities such as hiking, boating, fishing, and birdwatching. There are nine hiking trails at the park, with the Caney Fork River Gorge one of the most popular since it allows for many outdoor activities while offering a gorgeous view from the Great Falls Dam and the Twin Falls.
The final natural wonders of a great Tennessee road trip
If the Great Falls and the Twin Falls were not enough to satisfy one's desire to experience breathtaking waterfalls, Burgess Falls State Park is the perfect next stop to view the impressive Burgess Falls waterfall. Nicknamed Tennessee's Niagara Falls, the 130-foot waterfall is considered one of the state's best natural wonders. There is a short hiking trail leading to the Falls, which is not too taxing and suitable for all ages. Once at the Falls, the view is jaw-dropping.
It would be more than understandable for one to end their journey at the majestic Burgess Falls. However, for the travelers who continue, the final stop of this stunning scenic route takes them to one of Tennessee's best-kept secrets: the Twin Arches Loop Trail. Located in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, the almost 5-mile trail takes hikers past lush and vibrant foliage to the main attraction: Two natural rock formations shaped as twin arches. The next time you're considering a long and scenic road trip, consider the natural wonders of Tennessee, but plan your trip for the spring and summer months since winter weather can sometimes make the stretch of road dangerous to drive across.