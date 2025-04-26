This Route Through Tennessee's Majestic Mountains Boasts Many Of The State's Most Iconic Natural Wonders

If you're seeking your next great adventure road trip that includes stunning natural wonders along the route, consider a six-hour-long trip through Tennessee's majestic mountains. A nature-lover and outdoor-adventurer's dream, the long, scenic drive starts at the magical Cherohala Skyway, which links Tellico Plains, one of Tennessee's coolest moutain towns, to Robbinsville, North Carolina. Established in the late 1990s (though its roots go back further), the 43-mile stretch of road includes exquisite views from as high as 5,400 feet. The area's name is a combination of the Cherokee and Nantahala National Forests, which the road crosses.

Continuing past the Cherohala Skyway takes road trippers to the Tennessee River Gorge, the "Grand Canyon of the South," which isn't far from the stunning, majestic town of Signal Mountain. Rich with history dating back thousands of years, the Tennessee River Gorge Trust was established in 1981 to help protect the area and preserve said history. Covering 26 miles, the naturally formed gorge offers stunning views of the Tennessee River. It's perfect for hiking and exploring the various viewpoints located along the gorge, including Lawson Rock, Laurel Point, and Edwards Point, which provide breathtaking views for outdoor and nature enthusiasts.