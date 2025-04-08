One Of Tennessee's Coolest Mountain Towns Is An Underrated Vintage Charmer Packed With Affordable Adventures
If you live in Tennessee or are a frequent visitor to the southern state, you might think you've already seen all it has to offer. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Music City (or its less crowded, more affordable alternative and Home of the Blues, Memphis), Lookout Mountain, Graceland, the Grand Ole Opry ... been there, done that. But the state's unique location at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in the east and stretching into the Gulf Coastal Plain to the west gives it a unique position in North American geography as well as in its history. The state's affordable living, slower pace, and natural wonders make it one of the best states to retire to in the U.S., and its charming small towns offer endless adventures to discover and explore.
One underrated tiny town you've got to add to your Tennessee bucket list is Tellico Plains. Known as "The Gateway to the Cherokee National Forest," Tellico Plains is a 40-minute drive off of I-75, about an hour and a half from Chattanooga and one hour 15 minutes from Knoxville. With a population of just around 900 and home to the Cherohala Skyway Visitor Center, a 43-mile scenic byway through the Great Smoky Mountains, the area earns its bragging rights as "The Little Town with a Big Backyard." From adventures deep in the mountainous Tennessee woods to engaging in unique small-town shopping and cozy country lodging, Tellico Plains lets you pack a ton of fun into a small vacation budget.
Where to stay and what to do in Tellico Plains
What makes Tellico Plains so cool is its insistence on being uniquely itself. The town knows its geographical location is its claim to fame yet invites passersby to get a taste of its slower pace, artful self-expression, and Southern hospitality. While there's tons to do in Tellico Plains' big backyard, there is plenty of affordable fun to be had right in town. The historic downtown district is full of artisan shops to explore, starting with the Tellico Arts Center, where over 80 local artists display their creations. You can shop new and upcycled handmade goods at Wren Rock Mercantile, deck yourself out with outdoor apparel and gear at Tellico Outfitters, and do a little antiquing at Stone Cottage Shops & Gardens.
When it's time to eat, the Tellicafe is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and features a sumptuous "Telli-Tails" cocktail menu. You can enjoy the locally sourced menu at Peach Street Grill, while Tellico Grains and Bakery is a popular spot for locals, offering sandwiches and woodfired pizzas alongside fresh-baked breads and pastries. Just around the corner from the bakery is The Tellico Plains Inn, an eight-room inn in a newly renovated 1916 hotel — you'll know it by its inviting wraparound porch.
For a contemporary twist on the traditional bed and breakfast, head to Trout Mountain Coffeehouse and Inn in the heart of downtown. They offer three suites in their boutique inn, plus a complementary cuppa each morning at their coffeehouse on the main level. Right down the street is The Farmhouse Inn, a charming 1920s farmhouse bed and breakfast, and just a short stroll into town.
Cool, budget-friendly fun around Tellico Plains
Although Tellico Plains was established in 1911, people have been enjoying the wonders of the region for thousands of years. Originally inhabited by the indigenous Muscogee, the area was later settled by the Cherokee as the town of Great Tellico before the Indian Removal of the 1830s. Great Tellico and Tellico Plains is now part of the historic Unicoi Turnpike Trail that travels from Vonoroe, Tennessee, to Murphy, North Carolina. The trail has been significant throughout history as a key route for Indigenous tribes and European settlers. You can get up close and personal with the area's past at the Charles Hall Museum in Tellico Plains, which boasts an impressive collection of thousands of local artifacts; admission is free.
Another adventure that won't cost you a dime (except in gas money) is at the heart of Tellico Plain's tourism economy — the Cherohala Skyway. While the byway's exceptional views are accompanied by largely undeveloped forest, there are plenty of natural wonders worth taking time to appreciate along the way. One of the most well-known detours takes you to Bald River Falls, a majestic 90-foot waterfall that's easily accessible from the Tellico River Road off of the byway. During this leisurely excursion from town, you'll pass several scenic overlooks between Tellico Plains and the falls, as well as the Tellico Beach drive-in, a popular lunch spot. Another noteworthy day trip takes you out to Indian Boundary Lake and Recreation Area, which offers swimming, hiking, and biking trails just a 25-minute drive from Tellico Plains. And, if you make the trip to the skyway's other end in North Carolina, you can see across four states at once from a scenic lookout tower.