One Of Tennessee's Coolest Mountain Towns Is An Underrated Vintage Charmer Packed With Affordable Adventures

If you live in Tennessee or are a frequent visitor to the southern state, you might think you've already seen all it has to offer. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Music City (or its less crowded, more affordable alternative and Home of the Blues, Memphis), Lookout Mountain, Graceland, the Grand Ole Opry ... been there, done that. But the state's unique location at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in the east and stretching into the Gulf Coastal Plain to the west gives it a unique position in North American geography as well as in its history. The state's affordable living, slower pace, and natural wonders make it one of the best states to retire to in the U.S., and its charming small towns offer endless adventures to discover and explore.

One underrated tiny town you've got to add to your Tennessee bucket list is Tellico Plains. Known as "The Gateway to the Cherokee National Forest," Tellico Plains is a 40-minute drive off of I-75, about an hour and a half from Chattanooga and one hour 15 minutes from Knoxville. With a population of just around 900 and home to the Cherohala Skyway Visitor Center, a 43-mile scenic byway through the Great Smoky Mountains, the area earns its bragging rights as "The Little Town with a Big Backyard." From adventures deep in the mountainous Tennessee woods to engaging in unique small-town shopping and cozy country lodging, Tellico Plains lets you pack a ton of fun into a small vacation budget.