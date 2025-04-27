New Hampshire's 'Best Amusement Park For Kids' Offers A Unique Day Filled With Fairytales & Rides

Although New Hampshire is home to a variety of winter attractions like this family paradise with rides and slides, Story Land is only open from the end of May through October. Tickets to Story Land are $74.99 per person and are significantly discounted at $39.99 for a group of four or more. Season passes to Story Land vary in terms of prices and perks, and have four levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. While the Bronze pass costs $99.99 and grants a 5% discount on food, beverages, and retail, the Silver pass offers 10% off and also has unlimited admission. Gold and Platinum passes cost $129.99 and $199.99, respectively, and include a few free friend admissions, free preferred parking, and access to Nostalgia Nights, when the park only admits adults 21 or older.

Story Land only accepts electronic payments. However, if you arrive with cash, you can simply transfer your cash onto one of their cards and start swiping and tapping. Parking is on a first-come, first-serve basis, unless you are a Gold or Platinum season passholder, in which case you get free preferred parking. While the park is open rain or shine, and rain checks are issued in the case of severe rain, they can only be used during the same season, and are not given out at the end of the day.

So, if you are in or are visiting the New England area, Story Land is one attraction you won't want to miss! Story Land is located on Route 16, with the closest major city being Portland, Maine, an hour-and-a-half drive away.