New Hampshire's 'Best Amusement Park For Kids' Offers A Unique Day Filled With Fairytales & Rides
Amusement park rides have long been a rite of passage, all the way back to the 1920s when the first kiddie park debuted. Hand-painted carousels and tiny buggies on rotating axles were all the rage then, and today it could be argued that a childhood isn't complete until you've whirled around on a merry-go-round or experienced the terrifyingly exciting thrill that only a good rollercoaster can give.
What makes Story Land in Glen, New Hampshire, so great is that the whole amusement park is geared towards children, so they can spend the entire day enjoying age-appropriate diversions and dispense with any longing they may have to try any attractions that they are still too little for. Story Land is located in the White Mountains, a gorgeous area known for outdoor adventure in serene mountain towns, and creates an idyllic backdrop for the charming atmosphere at the park. Rides like Antique Cars and Alice's Tea Cups offer gentle launches into the world of rides, while add-ons such as Tea Time with Cinderella and Funky Fairy Tales Starring Little Red immerse children in a wonderful world of iconic anecdotes, where you can meet your favorite fairytale characters, and even pretend to be them.
Spend the day exploring the fairytale rides and excursions at Story Land
Interactive exhibits greet you upon entering Story Land. The fairytale theme is driven home, making it clear that Storyland is a place where old-time charm meets thrilling rides. Character installations chime out nursery rhymes, and brightly colored, enterable structures welcome you inside, such as a giant pumpkin-shaped house, a Goldilocks-themed home where you can try the bears' beds out for size, and a lemon-yellow, shoe-shaped hut where a literal woman acts as the elder, fabled dweller. Cinderella's glass slipper gleams inside a case, and a Humpty Dumpty installation sits on a (very short) wall so you can take pictures with him.
From there, scenic walkways take you past the park's more than 30 attractions, including play areas, whimsical-looking buildings, and unique flourishes like singing animatronics, toy instruments, and a motorized Cinderella coach that whisks you away to her castle. An antique German carousel, a small flying swings ride, and a mini balloon-themed Ferris wheel fill out the park's classic assembly, but a must-try is the Roar-O-Saurus, a 40-foot-high wooden roller coaster that whips around almost 1,000 feet of track at 33 miles per hour. Don't let the roar and accompanying screams intimidate you, though. This is still a family-friendly attraction that both adults and kids can enjoy.
Story Land keeps fairytales alive with immersive experiences such as Tea Time with Cinderella, where the princess hosts a tea party complete with songs, games, and storytime. Experiences like this one and the Character Breakfast, where you can meet characters Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat, require an additional ticket.
Pricing and policies at Story Land
Although New Hampshire is home to a variety of winter attractions like this family paradise with rides and slides, Story Land is only open from the end of May through October. Tickets to Story Land are $74.99 per person and are significantly discounted at $39.99 for a group of four or more. Season passes to Story Land vary in terms of prices and perks, and have four levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. While the Bronze pass costs $99.99 and grants a 5% discount on food, beverages, and retail, the Silver pass offers 10% off and also has unlimited admission. Gold and Platinum passes cost $129.99 and $199.99, respectively, and include a few free friend admissions, free preferred parking, and access to Nostalgia Nights, when the park only admits adults 21 or older.
Story Land only accepts electronic payments. However, if you arrive with cash, you can simply transfer your cash onto one of their cards and start swiping and tapping. Parking is on a first-come, first-serve basis, unless you are a Gold or Platinum season passholder, in which case you get free preferred parking. While the park is open rain or shine, and rain checks are issued in the case of severe rain, they can only be used during the same season, and are not given out at the end of the day.
So, if you are in or are visiting the New England area, Story Land is one attraction you won't want to miss! Story Land is located on Route 16, with the closest major city being Portland, Maine, an hour-and-a-half drive away.