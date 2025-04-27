This Texas City With A Dazzling River Walk Is Full Of Locally Owned Eateries And Wild West Charm

Yeehaw! The lawless Wild West of John Ford's films has disappeared like a tumbleweed on a windy day, but 'cowboy core' vacation destinations still draw crowds. You can find some traces of it in San Angelo, Texas. Tucked along the dazzling Concho River, this city has retained all the chap-wearing, gun smoke-blowin' charm of an old-fashioned saloon-and-bordello town. Minus, of course, all the gun-slingin', craps shootin', and brawls.

San Angelo's foundations were laid as a frontier outpost in the 1860s. It initially was a lawless appendage to neighboring Fort Concho, with brothels, booze, and betting games. The town eventually became a trading post, with the arrival of railroads and the discovery of oil fields nearby fueling its modernization.

Today, the Texas hub is a well-blended mix of history and modernity, much like its overlooked Texas sibling brimming with western charm, Forth Worth. A walk through its downtown includes locally owned eateries serving up classics with a modern flare. San Angelo's charm lies in its ability to somehow gaze toward a bright future while safely letting visitors taste its lawless past.