An Overlooked Texas City Known As 'Where The West Begins' Brims With Fun Cowboy Charm

Texas is an incredibly diverse place. It's a state where you can find yourself at the Blue Lagoon in Huntsville, a warm-weather paradise that rivals anything in the Caribbean, then drive a few hours away to the hill country, where the town of Dripping Springs hides away in lush nature and lavish luxury. However, if there is an image Texas is most known for, it's that of the lone star cowboy. And no place in Texas does cowboy charm better than "where the West begins": Fort Worth.

Set within the greater Dallas metropolitan area, Fort Worth is often overshadowed by its big brother city to the west. However, anyone who overlooks Fort Worth as a pure Texas destination in its own right is making a big mistake. There is nowhere better in the state to experience the rich history of the Wild West, all while enjoying the cultural benefits of a growing city.

Fort Worth's location near Dallas is also a benefit, as it makes the city incredibly easy to access. A taxi ride to downtown from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport takes only 30 minutes. If you prefer to travel by train, there's a line that runs from Terminal B at the airport to Fort Worth Central Station in the heart of downtown. So, no matter which way you slice it, getting to Fort Worth to experience its cowboy charm is one of the easiest trips you will ever make.