An Overlooked Texas City Known As 'Where The West Begins' Brims With Fun Cowboy Charm
Texas is an incredibly diverse place. It's a state where you can find yourself at the Blue Lagoon in Huntsville, a warm-weather paradise that rivals anything in the Caribbean, then drive a few hours away to the hill country, where the town of Dripping Springs hides away in lush nature and lavish luxury. However, if there is an image Texas is most known for, it's that of the lone star cowboy. And no place in Texas does cowboy charm better than "where the West begins": Fort Worth.
Set within the greater Dallas metropolitan area, Fort Worth is often overshadowed by its big brother city to the west. However, anyone who overlooks Fort Worth as a pure Texas destination in its own right is making a big mistake. There is nowhere better in the state to experience the rich history of the Wild West, all while enjoying the cultural benefits of a growing city.
Fort Worth's location near Dallas is also a benefit, as it makes the city incredibly easy to access. A taxi ride to downtown from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport takes only 30 minutes. If you prefer to travel by train, there's a line that runs from Terminal B at the airport to Fort Worth Central Station in the heart of downtown. So, no matter which way you slice it, getting to Fort Worth to experience its cowboy charm is one of the easiest trips you will ever make.
The west lives on at Fort Worth Stockyards
Fort Worth has a long and storied history. Established in 1849 as the most westerly outpost for the Texas Army, Fort Worth was quite literally where the unsettled west began. After the fort was abandoned, civilians moved in and began trading in cattle, eventually making Fort Worth a major stop along the famed Chisholm Trail cattle drive. With the arrival of the railroad in the late 19th century, Fort Worth boomed as a cowboy and cattle-driving town.
That legacy lives on today at the fabled Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. This is the most well-preserved example of Wild West culture that exists anywhere in Texas. The brick-lined streets, swinging saloon doors, wooden corrals, and plenty of restaurants, shops, and theaters make this beautifully preserved district well worth seeing.
However, the most popular events at the Stockyards are the twice-daily cattle drives. Proper cowboys, dressed appropriately in era garb, drive an enormous herd of longhorn cattle down the brick-lined streets twice a day all year long, except on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. This path replicates that which the cattle took to board freight trains or be traded at the famous Livestock Exchange Building. This event is free to the public and is a literal time machine that transports you back to the days when Fort Worth was known as "Cowtown."
Downtown Fort Worth is a thriving cultural hotspot
While exploring the Stockyards provides an excellent picture of the Fort Worth of yesteryear, heading downtown will show just how modern and thrilling the city actually is. Nearby Dallas may have the country's largest contiguous urban arts district, but Fort Worth is brimming with enough charm and class to make it stand out as a thriving Texas city.
Sundance Square is a 35-block neighborhood in the heart of Fort Worth that is home to the city's best restaurants and coffee bars, including places like Picchi Pacchi, West and Stone, and Waters Restaurant. Sundance Square is also filled with craft breweries and distilleries like Cowtown Brewing and Acre Distilling. The square is also lined with bookshops, jazz bars, clothing stores, and the Bass Performance Hall, which hosts the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, Fort Worth Opera, and Texas Ballet Theater.
If you're looking to take in downtown at a slower pace and are looking for a fun outdoor activity, check out the famous Fort Worth Water Gardens. This is a modern art-style designed park that features three pools and waterfalls. Steps lead visitors down into the heart of the gardens, where they can find a serene experience away from the bustling downtown just beyond. So, whether you're in Fort Worth for some cowboy fun or just to explore, it's a thrilling city that should not be ignored.