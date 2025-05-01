The Best Domestic Frequent Flyer Program For 2025 Has Been Named (And It's An Unexpected Win)

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner that may surprise most travelers. In March 2025, WalletHub ranked the frequent flyer programs of the ten largest airlines in the United States. Programs were ranked according to ease of use, value per dollar, and the overall benefits members will gain from joining. Although frequent flyer programs in general offer fewer perks and less value today than they did in the past, some programs still offer considerable value to travelers. If you're wondering whether airline mileage programs are worth the hassle, the answer is often yes, especially for the top-ranked programs.

Surprisingly, the best domestic frequent flyer program is not one of the largest, but it is a member of one of the three global airline alliances. Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan has been ranked by WalletHub as the top domestic frequent flyer program for a variety of reasons. Despite Alaska miles being worth slightly less on average (at 1.13 cents each) than United MileagePlus miles (at 1.17 cents), they are considered to be easier to earn and have lower starting rates for award tickets. Moreover, Alaska miles don't expire and can be used on 33 partners (both oneworld Alliance members and other airline partners) for flights to over 2,000 destinations worldwide.

According to WalletHub's personalized calculator, if you spend between $2,587 and $4,999 a year on airline tickets, Alaska's Mileage Plan is the best overall frequent flyer program. However, if you spend less or more, United's MileagePlus program is the way to go for now. Note that airline miles overall have devalued in the past few years, and devaluations can occur without notice.