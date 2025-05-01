The Best Domestic Frequent Flyer Program For 2025 Has Been Named (And It's An Unexpected Win)
Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner that may surprise most travelers. In March 2025, WalletHub ranked the frequent flyer programs of the ten largest airlines in the United States. Programs were ranked according to ease of use, value per dollar, and the overall benefits members will gain from joining. Although frequent flyer programs in general offer fewer perks and less value today than they did in the past, some programs still offer considerable value to travelers. If you're wondering whether airline mileage programs are worth the hassle, the answer is often yes, especially for the top-ranked programs.
Surprisingly, the best domestic frequent flyer program is not one of the largest, but it is a member of one of the three global airline alliances. Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan has been ranked by WalletHub as the top domestic frequent flyer program for a variety of reasons. Despite Alaska miles being worth slightly less on average (at 1.13 cents each) than United MileagePlus miles (at 1.17 cents), they are considered to be easier to earn and have lower starting rates for award tickets. Moreover, Alaska miles don't expire and can be used on 33 partners (both oneworld Alliance members and other airline partners) for flights to over 2,000 destinations worldwide.
According to WalletHub's personalized calculator, if you spend between $2,587 and $4,999 a year on airline tickets, Alaska's Mileage Plan is the best overall frequent flyer program. However, if you spend less or more, United's MileagePlus program is the way to go for now. Note that airline miles overall have devalued in the past few years, and devaluations can occur without notice.
Maximize your Alaska miles through its partners
Even though Alaska no longer offers a stopover on domestic awards, the airline's free stopover benefit on international award tickets provides tremendous value. Skytrax ranks several of Alaska's partners (Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, Japan Airlines, and Qatar Airways) as five-star carriers, meaning you'll have a comfy flight wherever you're seated. Partner award flights, though, vary in cost by distance and differ by region.
Alaska provides excellent redemption rates for flights within the Americas, particularly on short, non-stop flights up to 700 miles. At the time of writing, a business class flight in August from Miami to Cancun can provide at least 3.1 cents of value per mile, and economy reward flights on Alaska begin at 4,500 miles – less than American's price of 8,000 miles. Travelers booking a paid partner fare on Alaska's website will earn 100% of the miles flown. So, if you're flying to Asia from the West Coast, that's enough for a free one-way ticket at 4,500 miles — just pay the taxes and fees.
WalletHub also ranked Hawaiian Airlines as providing flyers the biggest rewards value at $12.55 per $100 spent. As part of Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines' merger, both airlines' miles are convertible at a 1-to-1 ratio, meaning flyers can take advantage of both programs simultaneously and each airline's unique partnerships across all alliances — Star Alliance, Skyteam, and oneworld Alliance — for earning and redemptions. If you're keen for a climb with a view Down Under in 2025, Alaska is offering MVP Status (its oneworld Ruby tier) until December 31, 2026, to travelers flying round-trip via Honolulu. It's one of the best ways to snag a free upgrade on your next Alaska flight if space is available.