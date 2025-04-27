An Eclectic Hidden Gem Eatery In The Adirondacks Serves Farm-To-Table Flavors In A Chic Storybook Spot

1844 House takes the concept of locally sourced food seriously, and that begins with their very own backyard, where they grow a range of fruit, including grapes, figs, and currants. Raspberries, apples, and rhubarb can also be found growing there, along with aromatic herbs such as sage, oregano, and chives. Twice weekly visits to the farmer's market keep the fresh ingredients coming, and 1844 House also partners with a variety of local suppliers, such as Birdsfoot Farm, Pat and April's Pork, and Meier's Artisan Cheese.

These vendors promise the holy grail in agriculture, providing fresh delights such as organic vegetables, hormone-free meats, and fresh cheese. These, together with the restaurant's homegrown ingredients, ensure that each dish is infused with mouthwatering delightfulness that wows diners. Bistro burgers topped with Gruyère, garlic aioli, and bacon jam, and the house-smoked pork chops with pineapple salsa and peach barbecue sauce are must-tries. Vegans will also be pleased with options such as the hearty tomato soup and penne with garlic cream. Considering the fine dining experience there, menu prices are reasonable, the priciest items not going much over $40.

An extensive wine list pairs well with any dish and features many international selections, such as pinot noir from Chile, vigarello from Tuscany, and even Champagne. There are fresh lagers and beers, and that's not to mention the desserts. The desserts were described as "insanely good" on Google, and with tempting items like Belgian dark chocolate mousse and Charlotte au chocolat, a flourless chocolate cake infused with coffee and brandy, no one can blame them.