A Lush Waterfall Known As The 'Bali Of Europe' Is A Paradise Hiding In Bosnia And Herzegovina's Countryside

Of all the places you'd expect to find a lush, Niagara-like paradise, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) might not immediately jump to mind. Yet, this gorgeous Balkan country filled with history and unspoiled countryside is the home of one of the most stunning waterfalls in the European continent (not to mention Europe's oldest rainforest). And the good news is you don't need to break the piggy bank to go adventuring, as underrated BiH is also one of Europe's cheapest countries to visit.

It doesn't take too many looks to understand why the spectacular Kravica Waterfall received the nickname the 'Bali of Europe'. With its rumbling cascading water resembling the white mesh of a bride's veil and the crystalline pools reflecting the deep lush green of its forest surrounding, Kravica Waterfall is an unforgettable sight.

Though part of Kravica's appeal is the secludedness, it's possible to reach the waterfall by driving from key, well-connected points. You can drive under three hours from the capital city of Sarajevo, or you can opt for the M6 highway from Mostar to Trebinje (both must-visits in their own right). The ride from Mostar will take around 50 minutes. The nearest town to Kravica is Ljubuški, just 5 miles or so to the northwest, where you'll find private accommodations and an excellent weekly wine club at Smokva. New and improved signage has been recently installed to help drivers locate the waterfall, and the stunning views of this scenic route are very much an integral part of the experience.