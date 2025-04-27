A Lush Waterfall Known As The 'Bali Of Europe' Is A Paradise Hiding In Bosnia And Herzegovina's Countryside
Of all the places you'd expect to find a lush, Niagara-like paradise, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) might not immediately jump to mind. Yet, this gorgeous Balkan country filled with history and unspoiled countryside is the home of one of the most stunning waterfalls in the European continent (not to mention Europe's oldest rainforest). And the good news is you don't need to break the piggy bank to go adventuring, as underrated BiH is also one of Europe's cheapest countries to visit.
It doesn't take too many looks to understand why the spectacular Kravica Waterfall received the nickname the 'Bali of Europe'. With its rumbling cascading water resembling the white mesh of a bride's veil and the crystalline pools reflecting the deep lush green of its forest surrounding, Kravica Waterfall is an unforgettable sight.
Though part of Kravica's appeal is the secludedness, it's possible to reach the waterfall by driving from key, well-connected points. You can drive under three hours from the capital city of Sarajevo, or you can opt for the M6 highway from Mostar to Trebinje (both must-visits in their own right). The ride from Mostar will take around 50 minutes. The nearest town to Kravica is Ljubuški, just 5 miles or so to the northwest, where you'll find private accommodations and an excellent weekly wine club at Smokva. New and improved signage has been recently installed to help drivers locate the waterfall, and the stunning views of this scenic route are very much an integral part of the experience.
What not to miss when visiting Kravica Waterfall
What Bosnia and Herzegovina lacks in coastline (only 12 miles of its almost 20,000 square miles surface), it certainly makes up for in other bodies of water. Kravica is one of a constellation of 202 waterfalls across the country (BiH is also packed with stunning lakes), but it definitely is one of the most delightful. Neighboring Croatia might get the best beaches, but BiH holds its own with lakes and waterfalls. Kravica is fed by the Trebižat river, whose tectonic shifts through millennia have carved the limestone into the beautiful basin location the waterfall flows into today.
You can swim in the waterfall, though the water temperature rarely gets above 46 degrees Fahrenheit at its warmest. Alternatively, you can rent a canoe or paddle boat for about $9 (8 euros) and glide over the emerald waters without a single shiver or goosebump. There is no right way to experience the majestic sight of this 85-foot-high waterfall, but observing it up close may reveal its bewitching magic. If you are feeling particularly adventurous, venture inside the open cave tucked within walking distance of the waterfall. Glimmering stalactite dropping from the cave's ceiling is living proof of both the richness of minerals accumulating in the area and the malleability of the calcium-rich tufa stone.
A fee of about $11 (10 euros) will give you access to the waterfall as well as the surrounding Kravica Nature Park, preserving this lush natural heritage for generations to come. If you are driving to Kravica, the park's main entrance will likely be your point of access to the waterfall. You can park at the visitor center's car park before embarking on a light 0.3-mile hike to the waterfall. You'll hear the waterfalls before you see them.
What else to see in Herzegovina
After you've explored the Kravica Waterfall at leisure, it's time to hop onto the Kravica Nature Park Mini Train. This fun five-minute ride gives you the opportunity to see the highlights of the park without having to walk the whole trail after an active day of swimming and cascade bathing. By the time the ride is over, you will either be ready for more exploring or you'll be ready for a bite. There are a few eateries dotted around the service areas of the waterfall, or you can set up your own picnic wherever you like in the park.
For many, Kravica is the highlight of an adventure spent throughout the region of Herzegovina. For more unforgettable water adventures, the nearby Neretva River is a treasure trove of activities, with excellent rafting and kayaking available. A stop in Mostar (the capital of the Herzegovina-Neretva canton) is a must, and the spellbinding Stari Most (Old Bridge) and beautiful UNESCO-recognised medieval city center are real bucket list items.
A little further afield on the internal border between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Konjic is one of the country's most underrated towns and has plenty to offer, from a Yugoslav-era secret bunker to another gorgeous bridge. To the south of Kravica, Trebinje is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful cities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, while nearby Stolac is home to the most iconic stećci (medieval tombstones) necropolis in the region. Then there are the wild horses of Livno, the roasted lamb of Jablanica, the lakeside monastery near Prozor-Rama, and so much more. Kravica might be the main event of your trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina, but the entire country deserves your attention. Get ready to fall in love.