One Of Italy's Most Beautiful Villages Is Known For Its Romantic Charm And The Sweet Scent Of Citrus
In Italy's Puglia region is a place called Vico del Gargano, which is a hilltop town giving an escape to travelers, lovers, and anyone tied closely to affection and the sweet scent of citrus. The community honors Saint Valentine, recognizing him not just as a patron for lovers but equally as a protector of the area's citrus growing. This tie-in has created a core staple of the town's identity, especially during the lively festival that happens on February 14 — Valentine's Day. During the celebration, a statue of Saint Valentine is decorated with a slew of the region's oranges and laurel leaves, then paraded through the streets of Vico del Gargano, which are also brightened with heart-shaped balloons. Oranges and lemons receive a ceremonial blessing during the festivities and are shared among locals, a believed tradition to get good fortune. This citrus benediction came from a 17th-century cry for protection after winter months froze over the crop of fruit trees in the area.
Vico del Gargano's romantic side is physically represented by the Vicolo del Bacio, known as Kiss Alley, found in the center of the town. This is an exceptionally narrow passageway that brings those who walk through it into close contact, which has led to the local belief that a kiss shared here between a couple leads to a lasting relationship, making the alley a meaningful spot, especially when Valentine's Day comes around. Coupling (pun intended) with the romantic atmosphere, there is a persistent aroma of citrus groves. The town benefits from a microclimate along the Adriatic coast, which is perfect for growing specific fruit varieties like the Arancia del Gargano IGP orange and Italy's oldest lemon, the Limone Femminello del Gargano IGP. These cultivated groves, which are known for their natural garden perfume, stay in the air all year long as different types ripen, like this stunning lemon-scented lakeside village in northern Italy.
What makes Vico del Gargano a great escape
Far from Milan's chicest hotel with rooftop views and minimalist design, this cute town is a great, small locale that is appealing to visitors looking for the quieter rhythm of an old Italian hill village. Staying here centers on smaller bed and breakfasts, guesthouses, and boutique-style hotels rather than luxury resorts. Places like Case Vacanza al Borgo Antico let visitors stay within restored historic houses that pair traditional stonework with present-day amenities. Other respected properties like Hotel Marechiaro or the family-friendly Village Valle D'Oro ApartHotel give comfortable surroundings and attentive service, creating good base camps for exploring the area. If you prefer being nearer the water, the nearby coastal stretch of San Menaio has beautiful hotels, like Park Hotel Villa Maria or the cliffside Hotel Villa Neptune, that are only a short trip from Vico's center.
While the town is not the birthplace of Italy's oldest known pasta, when you're dining in Vico you can find places that draw from its gorgeous and fresh location right near the sea. Restaurants like L'Orto Del Conte, which are situated within the historic district, make plates based on Gargano customs using local vegetables, meats, and fish. Restaurants and eateries like the cozy Masù, or Il Trappeto Cantina with its stunning stone interior, are masters in giving another perspective on the area's food culture. Closer to the coast in San Menaio, restaurants like Lido Marino il Mago serve traditional Italian dishes that are matched with stunning views of the town and sea. This mix of accommodation and regionally focused food adds to the town's appeal as a must-visit destination.
What to do in Vico del Gargano and how to get there
When you're visiting Vico del Gargano, you'll likely walk through its medieval center. You can carefully go on the narrow stone-paved streets to see the old Norman Castle, which stands proudly over the village. Later, visit the town's many historic churches, including the Chiesa Matrice featuring an altar dedicated to San Valentino. You can pass through the Vicolo del Bacio, or go to the Museo Trappeto Maratea, which is a museum located inside a rehabilitated olive oil mill, to learn about the background of local olive oil production. A short way away from the town itself, the Gargano National Park surrounds the large Umbra Forest, which is a great spot for walking trails and soaking in Italian nature. The Adriatic coast is also within easy reach, with beaches such as Spiaggia di Calenelle if you're wanting a little sun and sea action.
Getting to Vico del Gargano usually involves traveling through regional airports from the main Naples International Airport hub. The closest larger cities are Foggia and Bari, where you can rent a car and drive the one and a half hours or two and a half hours, respectively.