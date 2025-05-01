In Italy's Puglia region is a place called Vico del Gargano, which is a hilltop town giving an escape to travelers, lovers, and anyone tied closely to affection and the sweet scent of citrus. The community honors Saint Valentine, recognizing him not just as a patron for lovers but equally as a protector of the area's citrus growing. This tie-in has created a core staple of the town's identity, especially during the lively festival that happens on February 14 — Valentine's Day. During the celebration, a statue of Saint Valentine is decorated with a slew of the region's oranges and laurel leaves, then paraded through the streets of Vico del Gargano, which are also brightened with heart-shaped balloons. Oranges and lemons receive a ceremonial blessing during the festivities and are shared among locals, a believed tradition to get good fortune. This citrus benediction came from a 17th-century cry for protection after winter months froze over the crop of fruit trees in the area.

Vico del Gargano's romantic side is physically represented by the Vicolo del Bacio, known as Kiss Alley, found in the center of the town. This is an exceptionally narrow passageway that brings those who walk through it into close contact, which has led to the local belief that a kiss shared here between a couple leads to a lasting relationship, making the alley a meaningful spot, especially when Valentine's Day comes around. Coupling (pun intended) with the romantic atmosphere, there is a persistent aroma of citrus groves. The town benefits from a microclimate along the Adriatic coast, which is perfect for growing specific fruit varieties like the Arancia del Gargano IGP orange and Italy's oldest lemon, the Limone Femminello del Gargano IGP. These cultivated groves, which are known for their natural garden perfume, stay in the air all year long as different types ripen, like this stunning lemon-scented lakeside village in northern Italy.