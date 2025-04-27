Rick Steves Says One Type Of Train Is A Game-Changing Hack For Smart, Scenic Travel Across Europe
When it comes to European travel, renowned travel writer Rick Steves is one of the most trusted sources. And when it comes to European trains, he has a fountain of useful tips, from where to go, how to book travel with kids, and this brilliant luggage tip that makes exploring Europe by train so much easier. Another one of Steves' tips for train travel in Europe? To take advantage of the routes that offer sleeper trains, which can save you both time and money.
Many are skeptical when it comes to night trains. As Rick Steves comments on his website: "The first concern about night travel is usually, 'Aren't you missing a lot of beautiful scenery?' ... The real question should be, 'Did the missed scenery matter, since you gained an extra day for hiking the Alps, biking through tulips, or island-hopping in the Greek seas?' The answer: No. Maximize night trips."
Not only can night trains be convenient and cost-cutting, they're also fun, and often surprisingly comfortable. You'd be surprised how well you can sleep on a moving train when you have a comfortable place to stretch out, as the noise and movement will lull you to sleep. And waking up right in the middle of your new destination, refreshed and ready to explore? Well, that's just priceless.
Why take a night train in Europe?
Rick Steves isn't the only one extolling the virtues of night trains, or trains in general. While the rash of new budget airlines throughout Europe in the last decade cut train travel dramatically, the environmental cost and inconvenience of air travel are undeniable, even if you're saving some money. Train travel is being touted as an eco-friendly alternative to flying: On average, train travel uses 96.5% less carbon dioxide than air travel (via Flightright.com). Other benefits of train travel over flying include increased reliability, more comfort, actual freedom of movement, better scenery, and, as most train stations in major cities are centrally located, less time spent traveling to far-away airports (not to mention less time going through security, waiting on delays, and so on).
And then there are night trains, which have the added benefits of saving time, saving precious daylight for actual exploring, and saving money by combining accommodation and transport in one handy package. As Rick Steves says, "The economy of night-train travel is tremendous. Sleeping while rolling down the tracks saves time and money: For every night you spend on the train, you gain a day for sightseeing and avoid the cost of a hotel." Not to mention, some of the most breathtaking European train trips are night trains, with breathtaking scenery during both the beginning and end of your journey.
Booking tips & the best night trains in Europe
When booking a night train, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, check your route before booking. If you have to switch trains multiple times during the night, it might not be worth it. As Rick Steves notes, "If the connection involves getting off at 2:00 a.m....and waiting till 5:30 a.m. for the next leg, that's not a night train, it's a nightmare." Make sure to book ahead, as sleeper trains require reservations and can fill up quickly. While you can often pay less for a regular seat, a "night of endless head-bobbing ... trying doggedly — yet hopelessly — to get comfortable, will teach you the importance of finding a spot to stretch out for the night." Pay extra for a couchette (a sleeping berth), or even more for a private compartment (especially nice if you're traveling with kids), and your neck will thank you later.
Finally, do your research. Now that train travel is experiencing somewhat of a renaissance, at least in Europe, new sleeper train routes are becoming common. Some of Europe's newest sleeper train routes provide comfy affordable cabins to Amsterdam, Brussels, and more. European Sleeper has a Brussels-to-Prague line that runs year-round, and this year debuted a temporary winter route between Brussels and Venice, with plans to implement the route again in 2026. The Caledonian Sleeper runs between London and Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow, and the Highlands). For families, the overnight "Santa Claus Express" between Helsinki and Lapland (you know, Santa's homeland), which runs in the winter, is a guaranteed hit, as well as a great deal. Sleeper trains are coming back, hopefully to stay, and you'd be smart to take advantage — even Rick Steves thinks so.