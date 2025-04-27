Rick Steves Says One Type Of Train Is A Game-Changing Hack For Smart, Scenic Travel Across Europe

When it comes to European travel, renowned travel writer Rick Steves is one of the most trusted sources. And when it comes to European trains, he has a fountain of useful tips, from where to go, how to book travel with kids, and this brilliant luggage tip that makes exploring Europe by train so much easier. Another one of Steves' tips for train travel in Europe? To take advantage of the routes that offer sleeper trains, which can save you both time and money.

Many are skeptical when it comes to night trains. As Rick Steves comments on his website: "The first concern about night travel is usually, 'Aren't you missing a lot of beautiful scenery?' ... The real question should be, 'Did the missed scenery matter, since you gained an extra day for hiking the Alps, biking through tulips, or island-hopping in the Greek seas?' The answer: No. Maximize night trips."

Not only can night trains be convenient and cost-cutting, they're also fun, and often surprisingly comfortable. You'd be surprised how well you can sleep on a moving train when you have a comfortable place to stretch out, as the noise and movement will lull you to sleep. And waking up right in the middle of your new destination, refreshed and ready to explore? Well, that's just priceless.