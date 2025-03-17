How To Enjoy Snorkeling And Diving Without Causing Damage To Marine Life

Pretty much every well-prepared traveler includes sunscreen on their packing list for the beach, but many don't worry about the ingredients of the brand they're picking. While you should always protect your skin, you might want to rethink using a basic sunscreen when you're diving or snorkeling. Every time you get into the water, the cream stealthily washes off into the ocean. This results in approximately 14,000 tons of sunscreen (as reported in Science Daily) melting off vacationer's skin and into the sea annually.

A startling amount of sunscreens are loaded up with chemicals that can be detrimental to the underwater ecosystem. A few key ingredients to keep an eye out for are octinoxate, avobenzone, and oxybenzone. According to the National Ocean Service, these components can do nasty stuff like hinder green algae from undergoing photosynthesis, demolish coral reefs, lower fish fertility, and clog up dolphin tissues.

Alternatively, stick with a sunscreen that strictly contains zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. If you're being extra cautious, certain people ditch the sunscreen completely and physically cover their skin instead. One diver broke down their reasoning for this in r/scuba, stating, "Reef safe sunscreen is a better option but not all "reef safe sunscreen" really is non toxic to the reef. Also not to introduce any pollution (even if it is not extremely toxic) is always preferred. My SO (predoc in marine biology) never uses any sunscreen before diving and so do I. We use physical sun protection instead (e.g. depending on the need, long sleeved shirts, hats and shemagh)."