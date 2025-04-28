Avoid The Crowds On Your Next Caribbean Getaway At This Quiet, Pristine, White-Sand Jamaica Island

While it's true that the U.S. government has urged travelers to avoid visiting Jamaica in the past due to its high crime rates, there are many ways to safely enjoy the beautiful island. Each of the island's parishes has something unique to offer, from hiking to the famous Dunn's River Falls in St. Anne to Rastafarian cultural experiences in Montego Bay. Jamaica is home to a bevy of all-inclusive resorts that host exciting events like lively reggae bands on the beach and dance performances after dark.

There's no doubt that Jamaicans know how to show their guests a good time. Those who want to avoid the crowds and enjoy seclusion should head to Pellew Island, aka "Monkey Island," one of the many islands that complete Jamaica's archipelago. Jamaica is full of uniquely named islands such as Drunken Man's Cay and Bush Cay, each with their own legendary tale. Located in Portland Parish on Jamaica's northern coast, Monkey Island owes its name to Hiram Bingham, an American explorer and senator who once populated it with a colony of monkeys. Today, the island is without monkeys but remains a perfect Caribbean getaway boasting pristine white sand, gorgeous blue water, and minimal crowds — human or otherwise.