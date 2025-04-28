Avoid The Crowds On Your Next Caribbean Getaway At This Quiet, Pristine, White-Sand Jamaica Island
While it's true that the U.S. government has urged travelers to avoid visiting Jamaica in the past due to its high crime rates, there are many ways to safely enjoy the beautiful island. Each of the island's parishes has something unique to offer, from hiking to the famous Dunn's River Falls in St. Anne to Rastafarian cultural experiences in Montego Bay. Jamaica is home to a bevy of all-inclusive resorts that host exciting events like lively reggae bands on the beach and dance performances after dark.
There's no doubt that Jamaicans know how to show their guests a good time. Those who want to avoid the crowds and enjoy seclusion should head to Pellew Island, aka "Monkey Island," one of the many islands that complete Jamaica's archipelago. Jamaica is full of uniquely named islands such as Drunken Man's Cay and Bush Cay, each with their own legendary tale. Located in Portland Parish on Jamaica's northern coast, Monkey Island owes its name to Hiram Bingham, an American explorer and senator who once populated it with a colony of monkeys. Today, the island is without monkeys but remains a perfect Caribbean getaway boasting pristine white sand, gorgeous blue water, and minimal crowds — human or otherwise.
Getting to Monkey Island and relaxing there
The closest point to Monkey Island from the mainland is San San Beach near Port Antonio, a stunning town featured in Hollywood movies located roughly two hours from Kingston. Walk past a colorful outdoor market to Portland's famous Blue Lagoon, where motorboats await to take you to the quiet, immaculate oasis. Adventurous travelers can paddle or even swim from the mainland to the island.
The views are like something out of a treasure-island storybook. Thick jungle foliage juts out from the sea and covers nearly the entirety of the isle, evoking an image of Robinson Crusoe's deserted paradise. A small strip of soft sand rests in the shade of the overhanging canopy, creating an idyllic spot to recline on the shore and listen to the waves. A rope swing is perfectly placed for a photo op. Rent snorkel gear and view tropical fish swimming in the crystal-clear surrounding waters. It's easy to see why Monkey Island is considered one of the best beaches in Jamaica.
Monkey Island is also home to a market that displays a variety of souvenirs ranging from handmade chalices to eye-catching beaded jewelry. Follow the signature smoky aroma of jerk chicken and you're bound to find the roadside grilling station to grab some lunch. If you can brave the spicy jerk sauce that accompanies the juicy cuts, you're well on your way to being an honorary local.
Stay in Portland Parish near Monkey Island
The best way to get around Jamaica is by car, but if you'd prefer to avoid the stress of driving around in a foreign country, you won't regret spending your vacation in Portland Parish. There are many hotel options in the area and one of the nicest stays is Strawberry Hill, a four-star accommodation in the Blue Mountains overlooking Kingston. The gorgeous property features elegant rooms, an infinity pool, and a peaceful vibe described by a previous guest on TripAdvisor as "so relaxing you might melt."
Geejam Hotel is a unique stay located just five minutes from Port Antonio's Blue Lagoon by car. It features stylish suites, chic lounging areas, and even a recording studio. The hotel's infinity pool overlooks an impossibly blue sea, and as an added privilege, guests can go straight from the hotel to a private lagoon of their own. Bookings start at around $380 per night before taxes, which is relatively reasonable as far as luxury accommodations go.
Of the three international airports in Jamaica, the one with the best access to the northern shore is Ian Fleming International Airport. The airport services major transportation hubs like Toronto, Miami, and New York, but it only accommodates smaller aircraft from InterCaribbean Airways and American Airlines.