Learn Ice Climbing And Abseiling At This Luxe Antarctic Resort

Wolf's Fang is apart of White Desert, a tour agency founded by polar explorers Patrick and Robyn Woodhead. Patrick led the first-ever east-to-west crossing of the Antarctic, skiing across the continent in 75 days. He tells the New Zealand Herald, "Ever since I first visited these mountains, I've dreamt of setting up a camp that would allow clients a chance to reconnect with nature, but also be adventurous." They named the camp Wolf's Fang after the rugged peaks seen from around the camp, Fenriskjeften or Wolf's Jaw.

The camp is nestled on top of a glacier, and the maximum number of guests is 12. You'll be part of a cozy group taking meals together in the communal tent. With leather sofas draped in furs and a hefty heater nearby, this is where guests unwind and regale each other with the day's adventures. For those craving a drink on the rocks, the Snow Lounge is a bar carved out of ice. Each tent houses two people and includes a bathroom with hot showers.

By creating a safe and comfortable base, Wolf's Fang allows visitors to have their own Antarctic adventures. Experienced mountaineers teach guests to ice-climb and abseil down cliffs. Expeditions to the South Pole or visiting a colony of emperor penguins are also possible. If you dare, you can even experience what the original polar explorers went through by camping out on the ice for a night.