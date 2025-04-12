This Massachusetts Resort Town Offers A Historic Lighthouse, Calm Sandy Shores, And New England Vibes

Mattapoisett is a small resort town tucked into an area of Massachusetts known as the South Coast. Unlike the highly built up South Shore, which still manages to provide scenic and cozy seaside towns like Scituate, the South Coast is dotted with little villages that put off classic New England ocean town vibes. Mattapoisett is one of the best of these villages, boasting a historic lighthouse, calm shores, and tremendous local charm.

Settled in 1640, Mattapoisett remained a part of greater Plymouth until being incorporated as its own town in 1857. Located on a sizable harbor in Buzzards Bay, Mattapoisett quickly established itself as both a fishing community and resort town for the wealthy hailing from manufacturing hubs like New Bedford, Providence, Boston, and New York City. The town has retained its status as a resort, though there are over 6,000 who have chosen to make it their year-round home.

At just a little over an hour's drive from Boston and 45 minutes from Providence, Mattapoisett is an easily accessible location for your New England beach vacation. With exits off I-195 and the scenic U.S. Route 6, you can make your way at a fast or leisurely pace to this resort town that has an awful lot to offer. If you want a really scenic, meandering drive, follow quiet backroads through the beautiful Farm Coast of Rhode Island and Massachusetts on your way to Mattapoisett.