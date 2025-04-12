This Massachusetts Resort Town Offers A Historic Lighthouse, Calm Sandy Shores, And New England Vibes
Mattapoisett is a small resort town tucked into an area of Massachusetts known as the South Coast. Unlike the highly built up South Shore, which still manages to provide scenic and cozy seaside towns like Scituate, the South Coast is dotted with little villages that put off classic New England ocean town vibes. Mattapoisett is one of the best of these villages, boasting a historic lighthouse, calm shores, and tremendous local charm.
Settled in 1640, Mattapoisett remained a part of greater Plymouth until being incorporated as its own town in 1857. Located on a sizable harbor in Buzzards Bay, Mattapoisett quickly established itself as both a fishing community and resort town for the wealthy hailing from manufacturing hubs like New Bedford, Providence, Boston, and New York City. The town has retained its status as a resort, though there are over 6,000 who have chosen to make it their year-round home.
At just a little over an hour's drive from Boston and 45 minutes from Providence, Mattapoisett is an easily accessible location for your New England beach vacation. With exits off I-195 and the scenic U.S. Route 6, you can make your way at a fast or leisurely pace to this resort town that has an awful lot to offer. If you want a really scenic, meandering drive, follow quiet backroads through the beautiful Farm Coast of Rhode Island and Massachusetts on your way to Mattapoisett.
Spend the day at Ned's Point Lighthouse
It was 19th century Massachusetts Congressman and former U.S. President John Quincy Adams who first proposed building a lighthouse on Buzzards Bay back in 1835. Three years later, in 1838, Ned's Point Lighthouse shone its first light across the waters of Mattapoisett Harbor. Still in operation 185 years later, Ned's Point remains one of the town's top locations to visit, and it's very easy to see why.
With ample parking, a wide sweeping lawn, and occasional tours provided by Friends of Ned's Point Lighthouse volunteers, the property is one that requires time to fully appreciate. Set up a lawn chair or picnic blanket on the lawn and watch boats, seals, seabirds, and paddlers on the gently lapping water. The presence of the weathered white brick tower and metal light turret gives you an idea of what mariners would be looking for when coming into harbor.
If there is any time of day to come visit Ned's Point, it is during sunset. Watch as the sky turns vivid shades of pink, orange, red, purple, and blue as the sun sets below the horizon. During the summer months, the park will be incredibly crowded. During the off-season of late autumn and winter, you have the chance to visit and experience the park with minimal extras. It's worth noting, however, that a visit at this time of year will limit some amenities.
Explore a classic New England village
A blend of the five star quality of Cape Cod's Wequassett Resort and the unsung, country charm of Marblehead, Mattapoisett offers fun at every price level. Vacation rental prices range from moderate to expensive depending on the house and location. Overall, however, Mattapoisett is an affordable and scenic alternative to the more popular, and populated Cape Cod. Check out the Mattapoisett Museum for a detailed history of this vibrant little town.
In town, be sure to visit Salty the Seahorse, a 38-foot landmark beloved by locals and tourists alike. He sits in his own park, which includes a playground and botanical garden. Shipyard Park is a common area that people flock to in the summer to access the beach, read, or get married in the beautiful gazebo. If you're looking to take a scenic walk, make sure to check out the Shaw Farm Trail to explore some truly beautiful coastal forests.
More than any of that, you need to visit one of Mattapoisett's beautiful beaches. The most easily accessible is Mattapoisett Town Beach, a public beach that can be accessed right from the village center. It is a beautiful stretch of sand, and the waters are relatively calm. Locals with a shellfishing license can be seen digging for clams and other shellfish in the tidal flats during low tide. If you're feeling brave, see if you can barter for a few of them to make an epically fresh seafood dinner.