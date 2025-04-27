Rick Steves Suggests Tourists In Europe Utilize This Little-Known Bathroom Hack To Save Time And Money

Traveling Europe by train? You'll spend plenty of time at train stations, and while using the bathroom on solid ground seems logical, travel expert Rick Steves suggests otherwise. He recommends using the onboard toilets to save both time and money.

This advice might seem counterintuitive. Most of us were raised to use a bathroom before a journey, and naturally apply this thinking at train stations. However, as Steves explains on his website, European train stations often charge for restroom access. Even when entry is free, you may encounter attendants expecting payment for toilet paper or facility maintenance. That's why Steves recommends carrying change for public restrooms in Europe — an increasingly overlooked necessity in cashless societies. Meanwhile, train bathrooms are free and typically at the end of the cars. Station bathrooms, on the other hand, require time to locate — and aren't always in the most obvious place. If you're already on a tight schedule, hunting down toilets could mean missing your connection.

Understanding train etiquette in different countries is as simple as observing others and following their lead. If passengers are speaking quietly, you should too. Bathroom customs, however, are a bit trickier since you can't exactly shadow a local into the loo. Yet understanding these differences matters, especially in confined spaces like trains. So, before hopping aboard, let's take a crash course on using bathrooms on European trains.