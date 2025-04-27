Italy's 'Blue Village' Is A Hidden Pastel Paradise With Picturesque Buildings And Old-World Charm
Southern Italy is home to a beautiful blue paradise. No, it's not Pantelleria with its endless blue ocean or this other underrated, clear-watered Italian island. It is actually the little-known town of Casamassima in Puglia. Here, the color blue floods the town's center. The buildings, the flower pots, and even the bicycles are painted in a rainbow of blue-ish hues, giving Casamassima the name of "Il Paese Azzurro," meaning the Blue Country — a destination so picturesque that anyone traveling through Italy's Meridione region must visit at least once.
And why is Casamassima so fond of the color blue? Well, some claim that the color is a tribute to the Madonna of Constantinople for protecting the townspeople from the 1600s plague. Others now argue that the color blue represents the Jewish community that settled in this region back in the day. Whatever the reason for painting the town blue, it has certainly added a very unique and quite unforgettable charm to Casamassima's streets.
The blue village of Casamassima stands a short 20-minute drive from Bari, Puglia's capital. Alternatively, the Ferrovie del Sud Est (FSE) train from Bari takes about 50 minutes to reach the town. The closest airport is the Bari Airport (BRI), and, as a fun fact, Casamassima is also located a few hours from Vieste, another little-known town in Puglia with coastal old-world charm.
The best sights to see when visiting the picturesque blue village of Casamassima
Casamassima offers visitors a lot more to do than just walking around its streets while taking breathtaking pictures of its blue facades. Although let's be real, if coming all the way here, then snapping the photos is a must! As such, Via Paliodoro and Chiasso Buongustai streets are the best spots for this mission. Here you will find many wonderful sights to see and photograph, including some murals alongside the town's center famous bluish buildings.
Continue walking throughout Casamassima's center until reaching the Clock Tower, the Church of Purgatory, and the Chiesa Madre de Santa Croce. Dating back to the 13th century, this church is one of the must-see sights in the town. It boasts an impressive medieval and Baroque architecture, as does the nearby Monastery of Santa Chiara.
The Arch of Our Lady of Constantinople — featuring the Madonna — is another iconic landmark in the town you should visit, and don't forget to wander around the groves and vineyards that surround the village. Lastly, if you visit Casamassima during the month of February, you'll be able to partake in the local Carnival which involves tons of parades, dancing, live concerts, food stalls, and local products to enjoy.
Where to eat and stay in Italy's Blue Village of Casamassima
Despite being a small town, Casamassima is not short of places to enjoy a tasty meal. For instance, FraCristò's traditional Italian and seafood dishes are sure to delight anyone's taste buds. In fact, Chiara M — a customer on TripAdvisor — says that "Every time I come [to FraCristò] I'm always speechless," which certainly explains why the restaurant is ranked with five stars on the site.
If what you're more in the mood for is pizza, then you should definitely try Da Angelo Pizzeria Antipasteria. Customers on TripAdvisor agree that besides enjoying a delicious dinner, you will have a great time here, as the staff and servers are very friendly and polite. Lastly, Oiza Chicken offers customers delicious fast-food options, like burgers and fries, for very reasonable prices.
As for accommodation in Casamassima, B&B Guarini offers guests a cozy and quaint stay with breakfast included for around $67 per night at the time of writing. L'Archasetta Historic Apartments is another budget-friendly option to consider, with prices starting at around $80. Finally, Casa Massima Suites and Spa is a more pricey option ($230 per night at the time of writing). However, it offers guests luxurious lodgings equipped with a kitchen, air conditioning, and, of course, a lush spa perfect for relaxing after a day of wandering through the blue village.