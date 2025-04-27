Italy's 'Blue Village' Is A Hidden Pastel Paradise With Picturesque Buildings And Old-World Charm

Southern Italy is home to a beautiful blue paradise. No, it's not Pantelleria with its endless blue ocean or this other underrated, clear-watered Italian island. It is actually the little-known town of Casamassima in Puglia. Here, the color blue floods the town's center. The buildings, the flower pots, and even the bicycles are painted in a rainbow of blue-ish hues, giving Casamassima the name of "Il Paese Azzurro," meaning the Blue Country — a destination so picturesque that anyone traveling through Italy's Meridione region must visit at least once.

And why is Casamassima so fond of the color blue? Well, some claim that the color is a tribute to the Madonna of Constantinople for protecting the townspeople from the 1600s plague. Others now argue that the color blue represents the Jewish community that settled in this region back in the day. Whatever the reason for painting the town blue, it has certainly added a very unique and quite unforgettable charm to Casamassima's streets.

The blue village of Casamassima stands a short 20-minute drive from Bari, Puglia's capital. Alternatively, the Ferrovie del Sud Est (FSE) train from Bari takes about 50 minutes to reach the town. The closest airport is the Bari Airport (BRI), and, as a fun fact, Casamassima is also located a few hours from Vieste, another little-known town in Puglia with coastal old-world charm.