Rick Steves Reveals The Perfect Seasons For Exploring Belgium's Charming Cities And Culture

If you've never been to Belgium, it's time to plan a trip. This country is travel pro Rick Steves' pick for Europe's best-kept secret, and it's got a lot to recommend it. There are gorgeous medieval cities like Bruges, charming towns and villages, and some incredible architecture and history. That doesn't even take into consideration the fact that you haven't experienced food until you've tried Belgium's deliciously addictive fries or "frites," which come in little paper cones. Seriously, they will change your life. The important thing, however, is to know the best time to visit to get the most out of your vacation. On his website, Steves tells us that your ideal window is in June through early July.

He explains, "With long days, lively festivals, and sunny weather, summer is a great time to visit despite the crowds in places like Bruges. It's rarely too hot for comfort. Plus, Brussels' fancy business-class hotels are discounted in the summer." In fact, the weather can be absolutely beautiful. The average temperature in the city of Bruges (Steves' pick for the first place to stop) features highs above 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and lows averaging in the mid to upper 50s. Even better, the average rate of rainfall hovers around eight days per month during that part of the year. It doesn't vary that much in other Belgian cities like Antwerp or Ghent.