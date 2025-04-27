Rick Steves Reveals The Perfect Seasons For Exploring Belgium's Charming Cities And Culture
If you've never been to Belgium, it's time to plan a trip. This country is travel pro Rick Steves' pick for Europe's best-kept secret, and it's got a lot to recommend it. There are gorgeous medieval cities like Bruges, charming towns and villages, and some incredible architecture and history. That doesn't even take into consideration the fact that you haven't experienced food until you've tried Belgium's deliciously addictive fries or "frites," which come in little paper cones. Seriously, they will change your life. The important thing, however, is to know the best time to visit to get the most out of your vacation. On his website, Steves tells us that your ideal window is in June through early July.
He explains, "With long days, lively festivals, and sunny weather, summer is a great time to visit despite the crowds in places like Bruges. It's rarely too hot for comfort. Plus, Brussels' fancy business-class hotels are discounted in the summer." In fact, the weather can be absolutely beautiful. The average temperature in the city of Bruges (Steves' pick for the first place to stop) features highs above 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and lows averaging in the mid to upper 50s. Even better, the average rate of rainfall hovers around eight days per month during that part of the year. It doesn't vary that much in other Belgian cities like Antwerp or Ghent.
Things to see in Belgium and Rick Steves' alternative times to visit
Summer is the perfect time of year to sit outside at a café with the sun on your face and enjoy the scrumptious combo of French and German cuisine that Belgium has to offer. You must also take the time to sample some brews, particularly in Bruges, Rick Steves' mecca for beer enthusiasts. While you're in that city, you can stop by the beautiful bell tower, the Belfort at Markt (the market square), with a breathtaking summertime view if you climb the 366 steps. (Maybe do that before you sample the beer.) You can also take a tour of the Bourgogne des Flandres Brewery, which brews a red-brown beer that stands out from some of the paler Belgian beers you may be familiar with. Antwerp, another of Steves' picks for a great place to visit, is the home of painter Peter Paul Rubens, full of pretty cathedrals and great outdoor dining spots. Then there is Ghent, with its cobblestone streets and shimmering canals, which has a younger, more modern vibe.
If June and July don't work for your schedule, Steves says that late spring and late fall are other options. However, he cautions against late October through mid-March, because it can be rainy and cold, with some tourist places either closed for the season or featuring shorter hours. If you do plan a trip during that time, double check seasonal hours and closures.