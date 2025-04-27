'Oregon's Wine Country Capital' Is A City Overflowing With World-Class Vineyards And Gastronomy Near Portland

Carlton is a great place to get your bearings in the Willamette Valley and visit the tasting rooms so you can get a good feel for which vineyards you'd like to visit. To plan your day of wine tasting in Carlton, start with Big Table Farm – Atelier. Owned by a winemaker and an artist, this tasting room slash artist's atelier is housed in a former feed store. A creative collaboration, the couple Brian Marcy and Clare Carver (who are also Napa transplants), live on a 70-acre regenerative farm nearby. It's there, where they raise animals, grow produce, and cultivate honey, that Clare draws inspiration for her beautifully hand-drawn labels that adorn the bottles.

In the heart of Carlton, visitors can also hit La Biblioteca, Tendril Wines, Ken Wright Cellars, and Lavinea tasting rooms. Also not to be missed is Flâneur Wines, whose stunning tasting room is located in a restored grain elevator in a 100-year-old barn that overlooks the vineyards.

Just north of town, the Carlton Winemakers Studio is a LEED-certified collaborative winemaking facility which also serves as a launchpad for winemakers. Housing over a dozen vintners under one roof, visitors can taste all wines daily, as well as sign up for guided tastings and events, with kids, dogs (on the patio), and outside food all welcome. Vintners include Kristof Farms (owned by award-winning journalists Nick Kristof and his wife Sheryl WuDunn), Ridgecrest (a father-daughter collaboration), and Wahle Vineyards (where the owner-winemaker doubles as an ER doctor). Across the road is Cana's Feast Winery, where there is a sprawling terrace with fire pits. For those in search of biodynamic or more natural wines created using sustainable farming practices, Brick House and Beaux Freres just outside town are excellent options.